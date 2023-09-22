LA Chef Evan Funke’s Chicago Restaurant and Six More Upcoming Bars and Restaurants

Wondering what’s in the works in the Chicago area for restaurants, bars, and cafes? Look no further than Eater Chicago’s guide to spring 2023’s coming attractions for dining. Did we miss something? Send Eater Chicago a tip at chicago@eater.com.

September 22

Andersonville: Construction on a new Taco Bell outpost is underway at 5245 N. Clark Street, closing the sidewalk as workers take apart its storefront and build an outdoor backyard patio. It’s the latest in a series of chain openings in a neighborhood that has long favored local businesses along its main drag on Clark Street, including the 2018 debut of Wisconsin-based Colectivo Coffee and the 2021 arrival of salad giant Sweetgreen, which replaced shuttered drag bar and restaurant Hamburger Mary’s. It remains unclear whether or not the Taco Bell will offer alcohol, according to Block Club Chicago.

Lakeshore East: Upscale Italian restaurant Tre Dita, the second of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ two-restaurant project inside the St. Regis Chicago skyscraper, is now slated for a winter opening at 401 E. Wacker Drive. One of the most highly anticipated restaurants of the year, Tre Dita is a partnership with LA chef Evan Funke (Felix), who plans to highlight regional Tuscan cooking with a menu of steaks and traditional pastas created in an on-site “pasta lab.” It was originally scheduled to debut in the fall.

Lincoln Park: Signage has gone up for Butcher & Bear, a new Italian steakhouse at 2721 N. Hasted Street, the former Mayan Palace Mexican restaurant.

Logan Square: Steady progress continues at Akahoshi Ramen, the eagerly awaited ramen shop coming this fall, as chef and owner Mike Satinover (also known as Ramen_Lord) applied for the restaurant's liquor license at to 2340 N. California Avenue. Satinover is remarkably transparent about the process and details of the opening with his followers on Instagram, posting his thoughts on the experience as well as renderings and photos.

Near West Side: The Barn Hockey Bar, a drinking spot for Blackhawks fans and other sports aficionados, is coming “soon” to 1659 W. Ogden Avenue, the former home of The Ogden Chicago, operators write on Facebook. The Barn promises a menu that transcends baseline bar fare, including fresh pizzas (dubbed “za’mboni pies”) and cocktails. It’ll house a whopping 50 televisions, and Blackhawks games will always be sound-on.

Old Town: The owners of Nepal House are inching closer to opening a 45-seat new location as they’ve applied for a liquor license. They’ve done massive renovations at 158 W. Division Street, formerly the home of Sarpino’s Pizzeria. Nepal House has locations across the city and runs Chicago Curry House in South Loop.

Old Town: Locally owned fast-casual restaurant Kfire Korean BBQ is expanding to a second location at 1241 N. Clybourn Avenue, with workers visible to passers-by through a large storefront window. Founded by a pair of friends in July 2020 in Logan Square, Kfire offers plates that include a choice of grilled protein (options include soy-ginger beef and kalbi) with rice, green onion salad, and two sides such as kimchi and spicy daikon.