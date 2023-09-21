3 Floyds Proposes Brewpub Revival While Revolution Brewing Reveals Renovations

Two major breweries are making big moves. Three Floyds, which closed its brewpub in 2020, is working toward reopening its restaurant, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana. Meanwhile, Revolution Brewing has announced $1.8 million in renovations at its Avondale brewery off Elston Avenue.

There’s no public timeframe for 3 Floyds to reopen. They’ve approached local officials in Munster, Indiana with a proposal to reopen the brewpub with a patio. The brewery, known for hits like Alpha King and Zombie Dust, is one of the most popular beer brands in Chicago. In 2018, the brewery announced major expansion plans after it opened a distillery. The pandemic ended that.

The Chicago twist is the food at the pub, as confirmed by a source, will be handled by Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, the company behind Roots Pizza, Utopian Tailgate, and West Town Bakery. Fifty/50 has also partnered with Chicago’s Second City comedy club to handle food and beverage in Chicago and the upcoming New York location which opens in November.

Even with the brewpub closed, the company continued events tied to the annual release of Dark Lord, its barrel-aged Russian imperial stout with a huge following — 3 Floyds’ answer to Goose Island’s Bourbon County Brand Stout. Normally, the brewery would hold a festival with metal bands and breweries from around the country called Dark Lord Day. These limited-release beers are big with fans who trade them and sometimes sell vintage bottles well above cost. It’s like Pokemon cards for adults.

The pandemic forced 3 Floyds to distribute the stout with customers pulling up in their cars, popping their trunks so staff could put bags of beer for contactless pickup.

The festival and music returned in May and next year’s event is slated for May 18.

Meanwhile, the state’s largest craft beer producer, Revolution — which has its own barrel-aged stouts, Deth’s Tar (a Star Wars pun that uses founder Josh Deth’s name), is making improvements to its Avondale brewery at 3340 N. Kedzie Avenue. That includes replacing windows and tuckpointing. They’re also adding solar panels and Deth tells Eater that he’s hopeful to power 20 percent of the brewery using solar power.

As first reported by Block Club Chicago, the goal is to take over the 20,000-square-foot space currently leased by Garrett Popcorn where the company stores tins. The lease ends in a few months and Garrett’s business model is also evolving so the space isn’t needed as much, Deth says.

Much of the room will be used for storage, Deth says. He adds they haven’t finalized the plans for the space — potentially they could decide to expand the taproom element and serve beer: “No retail is planned right now, but it’s very possible,” Deth says.

Revolution has also recently released its first non-alcoholic product, Super Zero sparkling hop water. Deth says their brewers are applying the same skills they employ in making IPAs, and that impacts the quality of the product.

Revolution owns the 125,000-square-foot building. It also owns the property where its Logan Square restaurant stands. Changes could be on the horizon for both venues.

“Right now, we’re really thinking more about the customer experience,” Deth says.