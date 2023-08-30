The Wieners Circle made magic while Donald Trump was in office. Chicago’s famed hot dog stand targeted the former president by making him a regular subject of marquee messages. Who can forget hits like “tiny hands, tiny heart” in 2018 or the Stormy Daniels special with tiny hot dogs in 2016?

As the former president was arrested on Thursday, August 24 in Georgia and charged in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the Wieners Circle, once more, saw an opportunity thanks to Trump’s mug shot and the curious description listing him at 6-foot, 3-inches tall and 215 pounds: “If Agent Orange is 6’3, 215, then we are Alinea,” the hot dog stand’s Instagram reads. The caption is accompanied by a photo of the marquee simply reading “6’ 1 315.”

If ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is 6’3, 215, then please start calling us Alinea pic.twitter.com/Ph4UtaFNg6 — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) August 25, 2023

Alinea is Chicago’s only three-Michelin-starred restaurant, considered one of the best in the world with an avante-garde tasting menu that customers save up money to visit. Few would confuse the two even though Wieners Circle was the only hot dog stand that worked with Tock, the reservation portal co-founded by Alinea co-founder Nick Kokonas. During the pandemic when dining rooms were closed, Wieners Circle used Tock for takeout. Customers could also order the stand’s signature insults.

The Instagram post amused someone at Alinea. On Tuesday, Wieners Circle unveiled a new X post with a worker wearing an Alinea baseball cap, proudly grilling a burger: “Fuck it, we are now @Alinea. Thanks for da merch @MichelinGuideNA take note of Manny, he’s trained for decades at the finest hot dog stands in Guadalajara and Chi.”

On Instagram, they continued: “Thanks to our friends @alinea we got our first @michelinguide star, by proxy.” Alinea chef Grant Achatz jumped into the comments and wrote “amazing.”

Halloween is not too far away. Wieners Circle has had fun dressing up as McDowell’s from Coming to America and Krusty Burger from The Simpsons. Could Alinea be next? Chicago is hoping Manny is practicing behind the fryer for his version of “Hot Potato Cold Potato.” Wieners Circle’s “hospitality” is certainly Michelin caliber. Perhaps late-night inspectors will recognize them whenever the tire company finally deems it time to release this year’s ratings in Chicago. Any sommelier will say a chocolate shake is the ideal complement to any meal and pairs with anything.

Certainly, for neighbors complaining about the noise from the new back bar, having a quiet Alinea-like atmosphere would be more treat than trick.