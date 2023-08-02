‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Shows Off His Dodger Blue Eyes at the Ballpark

Over the weekend, the Chicago White Sox unveiled new food items at Guaranteed Rate Field as Major League Baseball’s trade deadline approached Tuesday afternoon.

There are new Kung Pao chicken wraps and a “Walking Stick” with smoked ham, mustard butter, and Swiss cheese. Head over to South Side Sox for a full rundown. While the food stands acquired new items, the Sox shipped off several players from the team’s roster. The food is more important to fans during the second half of the season — the Sox currently have the fourth-worst record in the league.

But the biggest move didn’t surface until Tuesday night. The Bear star Jeremy Allen White made a high-profile appearance at Dodgers Stadium. White, who plays chef Carmy Berzatto, shook hands with LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and sat in the dugout while displaying his dreamy (Dodger) blue eyes.

Beyond Carmy, White also plays Phillip Ronan “Lip” Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless. Both shows take place in Chicago. So is the appearance at the Dodgers game a case of civic betrayal?

Well, first White is from Brooklyn, so even though the Dodgers relocated from New York in 1958, any affection for the team makes sense. Baseball fandom often depends on who mom and dad – and their moms and dads – support. However, White was a New York Yankees fan who now roots for the New York Mets.

Carmy’s background is a bit tougher to decipher. The Bear features tributes to Sox legend Minnie Miñoso and (even though it didn’t mention his name) Cubs fan Steve Bartman. Show creator Christopher Storer is from suburban Park Ridge which may indicate affection for the North Side Cubbies. In Chicago, the White Sox are the city’s South Side club, and there’s a real divide between the fanbases. Reddit has attempted to figure out where the Berzattos grew up without clear answers. Throwing a wrench into this is Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is a Boston Red Sox fan. Meanwhile “Uncle Jimmy” is nicknamed “Cicero” — a reference to a town 11 miles southwest of Chicago and known for its infamous mafia history.

While White made his appearance in LA, he’s barred from promoting any of his shows as a member of SAG-AFTRA which is on strike along with the Writers Guild of America. That’s prevented FX from announcing a possible Season 3 of The Bear.

Back to baseball. It’s easy to cut White some slack. The state of the White Sox is so bad that it’s understandable that Carmy would ditch the city. Not even his culinary skills — or dreamy eyes — could save the team this season.

Disclosure: Certain roles within Eater are unionized with the Writers Guild of America, East.