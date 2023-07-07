Streeterville’s British-Indian Gastropub and Six More Openings

Now that Chicago’s brightest, warmest season is truly in full swing, locals and visitors are hitting the streets (when the air quality allows it) to bask in the sunshine. It’s a vital time for local chefs and restaurateurs, who aim to entice Chicagoans and visitors with new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.

Know of a restaurant back open? Email chicago@eater.com with details so they can be included when this post is next updated.

July 7

Noble Square: New indie ramen shop Rudy’s Ramen is open at 1146 N. Milwaukee Avenue, ownership announced on Instagram. An online menu isn’t yet available but social media posts indicate that patrons can expect black truffle ramen and tonkotsu with steak. Rudy’s Ramen, 1146 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Streeterville: Monarch & Lion, a hotly anticipated British-Indian pub from the owners of Indian restaurant Rooh and cocktail spot Bar Goa, launched Thursday, June 29 at 302 E. Illinois Street inside the former Bellwether, according to a rep. Co-owners Rina and Manish Mallick tapped consulting chef Jitin Joshi (who’s worked for Gordon Ramsay in London, as well as powerhouse English Indian restaurant Gymkhana) to create a menu that ranges from venison scotch eggs and steak-and-ale pie to artichoke bhaji and lamb shank rogan josh. Stay tuned for more on this opening. Monarch & Lion, 302 E. Illinois Street, Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Streeterville: The Original Rainbow Cone, a nearly century-old Chicago favorite, unveiled a new kiosk location on Thursday, June 29 in partnership with deep-dish chain Gino’s East’s at 162 E. Superior Street, according to Crain’s. Founded in 1926, Original Rainbow Cone has recently pursued city and suburban expansion in collaboration with local chain Buona Beef. The Original Rainbow Cone Magnificent Mile, 162 E. Superior Street, Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

West Loop: A Taste of the Philippines, a Filipino food stall from a Manila native inside the Chicago French Market, reopened Thursday, June 22 at 131 N. Clinton Street after a short stint in stasis, owner Kathy Vega Hardy announced on Facebook. Hardy founded the business in 2012 in Denver before relocating to Chicago and launching in 2020 in the Downtown food hall. She’s earned a following with hits including tocino drumsticks, ube doughnuts, and lumpia. A Taste of the Philippines, 131 N. Clinton Street, Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Wrigleyville: New tiki bar Bamboo Club opened in June at 3505 N. Clark Street in the former home of 12-year-old watering hole Deuce’s Major League Bar, according to Block Club Chicago. Awash in familiar tiki decor like rattan furniture, fishing nets, and leafy potted plants, Bamboo Club features a large cocktail selection that includes Singapore Sling and Painkillers, as well as group-sized drinks and frozen concoctions. The food menu extends the theme with appetizers such as coconut shrimp and teriyaki skewers, but veers outside the lines with an entree lineup of pizzas. Tiki bars in general have undergone significant scrutiny in recent years, but if Bamboo Club and new spot Tiki Tiki at the Silver Palm are any indication, the style is rapidly coming back into fashion. Bamboo Club, 3505 N. Clark Street, Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Skokie: Monkey King Jianbing, a new Chinese street food spot, is open at 3411 Dempster Street in suburban Skokie just blocks away from adored bakery New York Bagel & Bialy, according to its website. A staple breakfast dish with many regional varieties, the crisp pan-fried crepes are stuffed with sauces, spices, eggs, and meats. Monkey King Jianbing also serves both sweet and savory egg waffles, wontons, and spring rolls. Monkey King Jianbing, 3411 Dempster Street in Skokie, Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

Wheaton: Maypole, a new Filipino-American restaurant helmed by chef Bridget Vanaman (Ruxbin, Mott St), opened on Thursday, June 22 at 121 W. Front Street in far suburban Wheaton, about 25 miles west of Chicago, according to the Tribune. Vanaman’s menu draws on her Filipino roots with options such as toyomansi-marinated fried chicken thighs, available in several forms: on a rice bowl, in a bao, atop an ube waffle, or in a sandwich with slaw and spicy pickles — the latter being an homage to Filipino fast-food icon Jollibee. Maypole, 121 W. Front Street in Wheaton, Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 pm. Sunday.