Drake Thinks He’s Too Good for Malört

Perhaps still bitter that his beloved Toronto Raptors lost star guard and Rockford native Fred Van Fleet to the Houston Rockets, Drake traveled to Chicago for a Wednesday night appearance at the United Center.

During his visit, the rapper apparently went through a local rite of passage. No sane Chicagoan would call Jeppson’s Malört “beloved” — there are way too many polarizing takes on the Chicago-produced spirit, the one that separates the weak from the strong. Malört, a bitter liquor with a yellowish tint and a fabled history, has legions of fans that probably include the loyal pack that refuses to douse a hot dog with ketchup and the ones who know the city is home to two baseball teams.

However, Drake and his friends look like they regret spending their money. Via Instagram Stories, Drake posted a photo of a malört bottle with a simple caption: “There’s no way Chicago enjoys this…”

“Malört” which translates from Scandinavian to “wormwood,” has been the apple of many celebrities' eyes of late. For example, unlike Drake, Kelly Clarkson wasn’t fazed by her foray.

The liquor that begot “Malört Face,” isn’t for everyone. Former Tribune beer writer Josh Noel plans on exploring the phenomenon in an upcoming book. But, as Drake discovered once again, I guess you lose some and you win some.