 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Hotel Zachary’s lobby.
The Hotel Zachary’s lobby, Alma, has been revamped.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Filed under:

Explore Alma, Hotel Zachary’s Revamped Bar and Lounge Across from Wrigley Field

There’s a DJ booth and cocktails inspired by a local love story

by Naomi Waxman
Photography by Barry Brecheisen

Since its completion in 1914, Wrigley Field — the vaunted home of the Chicago Cubs — has been the subject of much fascination in the city and among baseball fans across the U.S. The stadium is both a cultural hub and an architectural landmark, one that in recent years has been at the center of immense change in Wrigleyville, including the splashy 2018 debut of Hotel Zachary across the street.

A table laid with three plates of food.
Alma also serves as a lobby for Hotel Zachary.

The hotel launched with a serious lineup of restaurants including Big Star, Smoke Daddy, Mordecai, and West Town Bakery, as well as the Alma Room, a second-floor dining area named for Alma C. Davis, wife and artistic muse to Wrigley Field architect Zachary Taylor Davis. In April, the team relaunched the space as simply Alma, a bar and lounge that evokes the feeling of a modern living room that juxtaposes neutral brick, wood, and leather against plush jewel-tone furniture against a backdrop of giant windows facing the stadium.

Alma has more seats now, according to a rep, as well as a DJ booth that serves as a focal point for weekly events including Vinyl Thursdays, where patrons can find a mix of house, soul, funk, and disco music, and Bubbles & Beats happy hour every Friday evening with sparkling wine, cocktails, and a rotating roster of local DJs. The terrace, which offers views of Wrigley Field and Gallagher Way, remains.

The Hotel Zachary’s lobby.
The upgrade includes additional seating.
A lobby space with couches.
The lounge is filled with contrasting textures.
A long, low-lit bar.
The bar menu includes original and classic cocktails.

In the hotel’s telling, the story of Alma Davis and Zachary Taylor Davis was one of great love and devotion. The team reflects that epic romance in the bar menu, allowing drinkers a taste of Valentine’s Day in July with cocktails like Love, Alma (Jim Beam Black, sherry, strawberry, amaro) and 1898 to Forever (Ketel One Cucumber, mint, chamomile, habanero). These are accompanied by a list of classic cocktails — think Manhattans and espresso martinis — as well as frozen drinks, draft Suntory highballs, and an Old Fashioned flight.

A light food menu designed for sharing includes harissa roasted carrots (golden raisin mostarda), tuna tartare (citrus oregano aioli, cherry tomatoes, olives, basil), and focaccia sandwiches with mortadella, burrata, and pickled red onion.

Look around inside Alma and check out its menu items in the photographs below.

Alma at Hotel Zachary, 3630 N. Clark Street, Open 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily (breakfast); 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday; 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

A section of a hotel lobby with couches and chairs.
These windows face Wrigley Field.
A section of a hotel lobby with large windows facing Wrigley Field.
Alma offers a prime perch to watch game day mayhem unfold.
A section of a hotel lobby with leather couches and chairs.
The hotel hopes to draw patrons with DJ sets and happy hour events.
A DJ booth inside a hotel lobby.
Weekly Vinyl Thursday events feature house, funk, and soul music.
A corner of a hotel lobby with a fireplace.
A fireplace is nearly always romantic, even during Chicago’s hottest months.
A very long leather banquette along a wall inside a hotel lobby.
A plate holds three sliders in buns.
Filet sliders (pickled onion, herbed aioli, arugula).
A round cast-iron plate of arancini.
Arancini (fried risotto, fresh mozzarella, marinara).
A plate of French fries with feta cheese.
Feta fries (chimichurri, chili oil, feta dip).
A plate with a small fruit tart.
Fruit tart (seasonal fruit, lemon cream).
Two rocks glasses holding cocktails.
The cocktail menu draws inspiration from the love story of Alma Davis and Zachary Taylor Davis.
A bright yellow cocktail in a rocks glass.
Golden Negroni (Tanqueray Rangpur, Italicus, Suze, Priorat Natur Vermut).
An Old Fashioned cocktail in a rocks glass.
Zachary Old Fashioned (Hotel Zachary Sherry Cask, Jeppson’s Bourbon, smoked sugar, bitters).

Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way

3630 North Clark Street, , IL 60613 (773) 302-2300 Visit Website

Alma

3630 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613 773-302-2326 Visit Website
Chefs

How FX’s ‘The Bear’ Impacts Chicago’s Restaurant Scene

Coming Attractions

While Castaways Remains Dormant, a New Lakefront Restaurant Emerges

Bars

Radio Room Closes Two Years After the River North Reboot