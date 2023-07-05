Explore Alma, Hotel Zachary’s Revamped Bar and Lounge Across from Wrigley Field

Since its completion in 1914, Wrigley Field — the vaunted home of the Chicago Cubs — has been the subject of much fascination in the city and among baseball fans across the U.S. The stadium is both a cultural hub and an architectural landmark, one that in recent years has been at the center of immense change in Wrigleyville, including the splashy 2018 debut of Hotel Zachary across the street.

The hotel launched with a serious lineup of restaurants including Big Star, Smoke Daddy, Mordecai, and West Town Bakery, as well as the Alma Room, a second-floor dining area named for Alma C. Davis, wife and artistic muse to Wrigley Field architect Zachary Taylor Davis. In April, the team relaunched the space as simply Alma, a bar and lounge that evokes the feeling of a modern living room that juxtaposes neutral brick, wood, and leather against plush jewel-tone furniture against a backdrop of giant windows facing the stadium.

Alma has more seats now, according to a rep, as well as a DJ booth that serves as a focal point for weekly events including Vinyl Thursdays, where patrons can find a mix of house, soul, funk, and disco music, and Bubbles & Beats happy hour every Friday evening with sparkling wine, cocktails, and a rotating roster of local DJs. The terrace, which offers views of Wrigley Field and Gallagher Way, remains.

In the hotel’s telling, the story of Alma Davis and Zachary Taylor Davis was one of great love and devotion. The team reflects that epic romance in the bar menu, allowing drinkers a taste of Valentine’s Day in July with cocktails like Love, Alma (Jim Beam Black, sherry, strawberry, amaro) and 1898 to Forever (Ketel One Cucumber, mint, chamomile, habanero). These are accompanied by a list of classic cocktails — think Manhattans and espresso martinis — as well as frozen drinks, draft Suntory highballs, and an Old Fashioned flight.

A light food menu designed for sharing includes harissa roasted carrots (golden raisin mostarda), tuna tartare (citrus oregano aioli, cherry tomatoes, olives, basil), and focaccia sandwiches with mortadella, burrata, and pickled red onion.

Look around inside Alma and check out its menu items in the photographs below.

Alma at Hotel Zachary, 3630 N. Clark Street, Open 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily (breakfast); 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday; 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.