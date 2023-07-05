How FX’s ‘The Bear’ Impacts Chicago’s Restaurant Scene

The Bear has captivated audiences with its mix of trauma porn, an insider’s look at the world of restaurants, and the dynamic tension of the ensemble cast. As one of the most successful TV shows in recent memory, the FX-produced show (streamed via Hulu) shines a spotlight on Chicago’s culinary scene (even as portrayals prove too intense for some restaurant workers who are reminded of their own experiences). Over the July 4 holiday, many fans finally had the opportunity to binge through the 10-episode second season and know it’s getting safer to openly discuss spoilers.

Bookmark this link to keep track of all of Eater Chicago’s coverage of the show and don’t miss future stories as fans bing through Season 2 and prepare for an eventual Season 3 and beyond.