Bella Notte Ends a 27-Year Chicago Run and Six More Restaurant Closings

Summertime — Chicago’s busiest hospitality season — has arrived, and the city’s diners flocking to patios, bars, and dining rooms to celebrate the occasion. But even warm and sunny days aren’t always enough to counter the challenges facing the industry, including inflated food costs and ongoing staffing shortages.

Below, Eater is cataloging both temporary and permanent restaurant closures in Chicago. If you know of a restaurant, bar, or another closed food establishment, please email chicago@eater.com. We will continue to update this post.

For spring closures, go here .

July 27

Andersonville: Land & Lake Andersonville, LM Restaurant Group’s (Bistronomic) neighborhood outpost of Loop restaurant Land & Lake Kitchen, permanently closed on Sunday, July 23 after two years at 5420 N. Clark Street, reps announced on Instagram. The space previously housed Passerotto, chef Jennifer Kim’s enigmatic restaurant that earned recognition from Michelin as a Bib Gourmand and the James Beard Foundation as a nominee for Best New Restaurant in 2019. Kim closed Passerotto in 2020 after three years.

Gladstone Park: North Branch Fried Chicken, one of Chicago’s top spots for crispy fried birds, will permanently close on Friday, July 28 at 5481 N. Northwest Highway after three years, according to Block Club Chicago. Though they overcame significant challenges in opening a restaurant during the early stages of the pandemic, spouses and co-owners Yvonne Aparicio and John Badal tell reporters that a number of factors contributed to the closure: utility costs, the absence of a liquor license (a significant moneymaker for restaurateurs), and the couples’ desire to start a family in the near future.

Rogers Park: Asahi Roll, a casual sushi spot at 6803 N. Sheridan Road, is permanently closed after eight years so its owners can retire, they announced online. Founded in 2015, the restaurant served maki, hand rolls, and Japanese noodles alongside teriyaki and Korean dishes.

Rogers Park: Plant-filled neighborhood haven Sol Cafe permanently closed on Sunday, July 23 after a decade at 1615 W. Howard Street at the end of the CTA Red Line, owners announced on Instagram. They also aim to raise $15,000 on GoFundMe to help staff members following the closure. “Over the last year, we’ve experienced 2 burglaries, and 2 shootouts with extensive damage to our storefront that we’ve refrained from speaking on to not further the anti-Howard Street rhetoric,” they write. “We’ve also experienced multiple floodings that have caused extensive water damage to the interior of our cafe and truthfully more heartache than it’s worth fighting to keep our doors open. It’s been an honor serving you, Rogers Park.”

West Loop: Bottle shop and wine bar Juice @ 1340 closed in late May after nearly two years at 1340 W. Madison Street, though owners promise that a new location is in the works, they announced on Instagram. Co-founded in 2021 by hospitality veterans Derrick Westbrook, Tim Williams, and Danielle Lewis, Juice @ 1340 served as a next-generation slashie — Chicago’s distinctive hybrid bar and liquor stores — with private events and pop-ups. Details on the new spot are not yet public, but Westbrook is continuing to collaborate on events around town.

West Town: Italian stalwart Bella Notte Ristorante is permanently closed just weeks shy of its 28th anniversary at 1374 W. Grand Avenue as its owners prepare for a move to suburban Downers Grove, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Co-owners and brothers Victor and Ramon Aguirre, as well as their father, Ramon Aguirre Sr., told reporters that steep permit costs and fines from the city have become a significant problem for the business, as well as concerns about crime, high third-party delivery fees, and a dearth of fans visiting the nearby United Center. An immigrant who arrived in the U.S. at age 15, Aguirre Sr. founded Bella Notte in 1995 and several of the restaurant’s alumni have gone on to open their restaurants, including Volare Ristorante Italiano, Chicago Cut Steakhouse, and Gio’s Cafe & Deli.

Wicker Park: Canadian chain Kinton Ramen, known for customizable bowls and izakaya-style small plates, has permanently closed its outpost at 1426 N. Milwaukee Avenue after four years, with staff papering over its windows and posting signs announcing the shutter. Kinton made its U.S. debut in 2019, originally landing in West Loop before expanding that same year to Wicker Park. Fortunately for fans, the West Loop location remains open.