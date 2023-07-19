 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chicago Extends Malibu Barbie Pop-Up as ‘Barbenheimer’ Looms

The pink won’t fade away in the West Loop until the fall

by Ashok Selvam
A large outdoor patio with Barbie decor.
It’s a miracle extension for the Malibu Barbie pop-up.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

The organizers of the Malibu Barbie pop-up in West Loop have conveniently announced they’ve extended their run through October 15 giving anxious fans an opportunity to book a reservation as the Barbie movie is set to debut on Friday, July 21.

The era of pop culture pop-ups was kicked off in February 2016 when a Saved by the Bell pop-up debuted in Wicker Park. Organizers back then underestimated the popularity of their operation and were forced to extend the Chicago run before announcing a move to LA. The business of licensed pop-culture pop-ups was new eight years ago. This time around with Barbie, fueled by the release of the Greta Gerwig film, the extension seemed inevitable, especially as organizers say the buzz and media coverage surrounding Barbie has surpassed past efforts.

Former Chicago resident Derek Berry, a partner at West Town’s Beauty Bar, put together the Saved by the Bell and Barbie pop-ups. They’ve taken over Electric Garden, 324 S. Racine Avenue, a West Loop bar with an outdoor space bordered by a perimeter of shipping containers. Malibu Barbie is a feast of pink and Instagram bait, tapping into the history of the Mattel dolls. Cocktails for adults and kid’s menu for the little ones. There don’t accept walk-ins — it’s reservation only.

Berry and Bucket Listers are also working with Electric Garden’s owners on another pop-up. In Wicker Park, a tribute to the Golden Girls that’s about to end its run at Whiskey Business and Cheesie’s Grub and Pub.

As Hollywood’s writers and actors continue their strikes simultaneously, the Barbie pop-up’s timing coincides with one of the film industry’s most unique premiere weekends in history with the debuts of Barbie and Oppenheimer. Bucket Listers has made no mention of a future Oppenheimer pop-up.

Foursquare

Beauty Bar

1444 West Chicago Avenue, , IL 60642 (312) 226-8828 Visit Website

Electric Garden

324 South Racine Avenue, , IL 60607 (312) 374-1045 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Chicago’s First 100-Percent Vegan Food Hall Will Soon Arrive

By Tony Tran

Shaq Brings His Fried Chicken Chain to Chicago, While MJ Plans a Steakhouse in South Korea

By Ashok Selvam

From ORD to LAX, This Chicago Company Has Built a Healthier Vending Machine

By Naomi Waxman

Owen & Engine, the British Pub Known For Its Burger, to Close After 14 Years

By Ashok Selvam

‘The Bear’ Earns 13 Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

By Naomi Waxman

A ‘Bear’-Inspired Tasting Menu and Seven More Pop-Ups

By Naomi Waxman