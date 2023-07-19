Where to Drink and Dance Through Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Weekend in Chicago

It’s a celeb-studded summer in Chicago with weekends consumed by Taylor Swift fandom and NASCAR’s first street race in the Windy City. In terms of star power, however, one queen clearly reigns above all the rest: the one and only Beyoncé, who will bring her Renaissance Tour on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, to Soldier Field.

Chicago’s sizable Beyhive is buzzing (sorry) with excitement, and for good reason — the city is primed to please with tons of drag events, concert pre-parties, and themed cocktails celebrating Queen B. Here are five local spots to drink and dance through Renaissance weekend:

Beyoncé-themed drinks at the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, 1401 S. Michigan Avenue, South Loop

Throughout the weekend, the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant is offering special cocktails that pay tribute to a pair of Beyhive favorites: All the Single Ladies (lemon vodka, white peach, hibiscus syrup, Prosecco float) and Drunk in Love (habanero tequila, passion fruit, lime). The concoctions are available Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

No Skips: Renaissance at Scarlet, 3320 N. Halsted Street, Northalsted

The team at LGBTQ dance club Scarlet is kicking off Renaissance weekend with a concert pre-party where it’ll play Queen B’s latest album from start to finish — not once, but twice — on Friday, July 21. The drinks will flow as fans get in formation for all things Beyoncé. No Skips: Renaissance, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, July 21.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Drag Brunch at Macy’s Walnut Room, 111 N. State Street, The Loop

Beyoncé has drawn inspiration from drag performers and LGBTQ culture, so Chicago drag star Lucy Stoole and her compatriots are responding in kind with an over-the-top tribute brunch where patrons are encouraged to come in costume. There will be two shows on Saturday, July 22, and attendees are required to purchase an entree. More details and tickets ($20) are available online. Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Drag Brunch, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Kevin Aviance’s CVNTY Ball at Roscoe’s, 3356 N. Halsted Street, Northalsted

Drag superstar and nightlife icon Kevin Aviance is making a Chicago stop on their own CVNTY Ball tour — Beyoncé recently sampled them on her track “Pure/Honey” — with an all-night set at Roscoe’s on Saturday, July 22 after the show ends at Soldier Field. Aviance is a prominent member of the House of Aviance, one of the most well-known vogue-ball houses in the U.S. Kevin Aviance’s CVNTY Ball, 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Club Renaissance at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Avenue, Lakeview

Chicagoans can drag their way all the way through Renaissance weekend, should they so choose, with an Official Unofficially Official Club Renaissance Party hosted by Miss Toto and Pepper Jelly on Sunday, July 23 at Schubas. Under the disco ball, attendees can count on “a night of looks, stellar energy, and highly curated drag performances” from local drag performers including Chanel Mercedes Benz (also seen at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up), Sasha Love, Lila Star Escada, Dida Ritz, and more. Tickets ($25) and more details are available online. Club Renaissance, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, July 23.