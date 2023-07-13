‘The Bear’ Earns 13 Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Wildly popular Chicago-based FX series The Bear earned 13 nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced on Thursday, July 12, including a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. The 13 nominations trailed only Succession (27), The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (24), Ted Lasso (21), and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel (14).

Golden Globe Winner Jeremy Allen White, who plays chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, clinched a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series while Ebon Moss-Bachrach is in the Outstanding Supporting Actor finalists circle for his portrayal of Richard “Richie” Jerimovich. Ayo Edebiri, known to fans as ambitious sous chef Sydney Adamu, is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress and both Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt are in the running for Outstanding Guest Actor for their depictions of Carmy’s late brother Mike and his “Uncle Jimmy” Cicero respectively.

To be eligible for a 2023 nomination, shows had to air between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. That means the nominations only account for Season 1 of The Bear and why fans naren’t seeing nominations for high-profile guest appearances from Jamie Lee Curtis (Donna Berzatto), Bob Odenkirk (Uncle Lee), and Olivia Colman (Chef Terry).

Some have also expressed confusion over the decision to classify the show — often fraught with issues of mental health, substance abuse, family trauma, and the endless challenges of hospitality — as a comedy.

Hanging over the fanfare, however, is the question of whether or not the Emmys will air as planned on September 18 on Fox. Members of labor union SAG-AFTRA are poised to join a historic strike as early as Thursday, July 13, alongside their Writers Guild of America colleagues who have picketed over contract negotiations for more than 70 days. The strike, which is a near certainty at this stage, would spell Hollywood’s first industrywide shutdown in more than six decades.