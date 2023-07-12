A ‘Bear’-Inspired Tasting Menu and Seven More Pop-Ups

Chicagoans are an optimistic crowd at heart, and that unflagging confidence that summer will eventually return is finally paying off. That energy and enthusiasm carry over to the city’s bars and restaurants, where hospitality experts are organizing plenty of pop-ups and events to celebrate — with food and drink, of course. Follow along for a sampling of the best the city has to offer in this week’s Eater Chicago pop-up round-up.

August

Edgewater: Chef Brad Newman and the team at Brasserie by C&C will celebrate Season 2 of hit series The Bear in early August with a special four-course prix fixe menu inspired by their favorite episodes, according to a rep. Courses will include “the Cannoli” (episodes six and nine), oysters Rockefeller (episode six), lamb ragout with fettuccine (episode two), and — in a throwback to Season 1 — chocolate cake for dessert. Tickets ($90) and more details are available via OpenTable. The Bear x Brasserie by C&C, Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6, 5940 N. Broadway Street.

July

Fulton Market: Chef Stephen Gillanders (S.K.Y.) and his team at Valhalla inside Time Out Market Chicago will host chefs Bo Fowler (Bixi Beer, Owen & Engine) and Won Kim (Kimski) for an eight-course tasting menu pop-up featuring local produce from forager Sacha Lusk, according to a rep. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to RIPMD, a national nonprofit that buys medical debt for pennies on the dollar. Tickets ($150) and more details are available via Tock. Forager Dinner at Valhalla, Thursday, July 20, 916 W Fulton Market.

South Loop: Adored South Side sweets hot spot Brown Sugar Bakery is popping up at legendary Jewish deli Manny’s now through Sunday, July 16 with a menu of jumbo cupcakes (think caramel, red velvet, lemon, and more), ice cream bars, and apple cobbler a la mode, according to a Facebook post. Brown Sugar Bakery x Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 15; 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 1141 S. Jefferson.

Lincoln Park: Annual suds celebration Chicago Craft Beer Fest will return Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 at Jonquil Park with a dozen tastings and custom tasting glasses for ticket holders, according to a rep. Tickets ($35) and more details are available online. Chicago Craft Beer Fest at Jonquil Park, Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16, 1001 W. Wrightwood Avenue.

Lincoln Park: As Chicago gears up for another year of massive summer music festival Lollapalooza, the team at arcade bar-cum-pop-up factory Replay Lincoln Park will launch Replaypalooza, a month-long event series with each week organized around a different music theme (with accompanying cocktails), according to a Facebook post. Week one is “emo” (My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy); week two is “divas” (Beyonce, Rihanna, Ariana Grande); week three is “the boys,” (The Weeknd, Drake, Bad Bunny); and week 4 is “EDM” (Skrillex, Zeds Dead, Daft Punk). Reservations are free and available online. Replaypalooza at Replay Lincoln Park, Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, August 6, 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue.

Fulton Market: Top Chef alum Joe Sasto will join celebrity chef Stephanie Izard on Thursday, July 13 for a pop-up on the patio at Baobing Bar, her snack shop and cocktail spot attached to Duck Duck Goat, according to a rep. Sasto will hand out free mini ice cream sundaes to attendees, who can also purchase full-size snacks and drinks while basking in tunes from a DJ. Joe Sasto x Baobing Bar, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 875 W. Fulton Market.

Ukrainian Village: Pizza Friendly Pizza is throwing a birthday with chef Noah Sandoval’s band headlining the event. They’ll sell $3 slices while Sandoval, the chef at Michelin-starred Oriole — who also came up with the original recipe at PFP — plays in his band, Pontiac. There’s also free slices for locals living in 60622. Pizza Friendly Pizza’s three-year anniversary party, Thursday, July 17 at Pizza Friendly Pizza, 1039 N. Western Avenue.

Wrigleyville: Neighborhood sports bar Stretch Bar & Grill has pulled out all the stops for Save Ferris, a boozy pop-up tribute to 1986 comedy classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off with cinematic decor (including a 1961 Ferrari) and cocktails like a giant Moscow Bueller and The Righteous Dude, according to a Facebook post. Menu items also include “Abe Froman’s famous sausages” and the Bueller, Bueller, Bueller Burger. Save Ferris at Stretch Bar & Grill, Open through Monday, July 31, 3485 N. Clark Street.