Explore Streeterville’s New Proper British Pub

The owners of Rooh Chicago continue to diversify their portfolio. Monarch & Lion flips the historical script by taking from the British for inspiration for a new gastropub in Streerville.

Yes, it feels a little ‘00s in evoking “gastropub,” but the space at the corner of Illinois and Fairbanks is meant to be a throwback. Co-owner Rina Mallick, who also handled the decor at her River North tavern, Bar Goa, filled Monarch & Lion with bookcases, large chandeliers, and an eclectic fireplace that divides the space with bars on both floors.

The second floor is covered with derby-green wallpaper. Rina and husband Manish Mallick own Rooh Chicago and Bar Goa. Monarch & Lion is their first venue with televisions. They want to draw sports fans of international and domestic leagues.

They tapped an internationally known chef, Jitin Joshi, to create the British menu. There’s fish and chips with mushy peas, Shepherd’s pie made with lamb from Slagel Family Farm, and chicken tikki masala. Cocktails include a drink (Tomato, To-mahto) made with feta cheese-infused Bombay Sapphire juice and a clarified tomato, lemon, basil, simple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, and chili flakes. Joshi, a traveling consultant, has worked with Gordon Ramsay as a pastry chef in England, and has worked in Dubai at a British pub called Eloquent Elephant.

Walk through the space below. Monarch & Lion is now open and will eventually be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Monarch & Lion, 302 E. Illinois Street, open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; closes at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations via Resy.