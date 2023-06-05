A Former Alinea and Blackbird Cook Rises With a Bucktown Coffee Shop

No, the caffeine bubble isn’t bursting in Wicker Park and Bucktown where a few coffee shops have closed during the past few months for a litany of reasons, whether its shifts in corporate strategies or street construction limiting parking and pedestrian traffic.

Further proof is a new coffee shop has actually opened. This one is unique and from a cook who’s worked at two of Chicago’s premier fine dining restaurants, three-Michelin-starred Alinea, and West Loop pioneer Blackbird (RIP). Jason Melamed has reemerged from the challenges of the pandemic by opening Allez Cafe, a companion to a neighboring business he recently started. Ambrosia Foods is a caterer focusing on offices and other workplaces.

Melamed uses Ambrosia’s kitchen next door to make pastries like doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches. He’s teamed with Andrew Silaghi, who — according to a news release — has worked in coffee shops in Chicago, LA, and Romania.

The breakfast sandwich, a crispy hashbrown cake with bacon, scrambled egg, and spicy jam, is the main attraction, though crullers have also gained attention. The cafe’s open until 2 p.m., which opens the space for any interested chefs who’d want to throw a pop-up dinner.

Walk through the space below.

Allez Cafe, 2241 N. Western Avenue, open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday.