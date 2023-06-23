Dos Urban Cantina to Close After Eight Years in Logan Square

Dos Urban Cantina’s eight-year run in Logan Square will come to an end on Friday, June 30, and chef Brian Enyart, while disappointed, says he’s looking forward to his first real vacation in a decade.

Enyart tells Eater that the restaurant enjoyed a fantastic May, but sales in subsequent months had fallen off: “We hit a slow couple weeks and we just want to make sure we can close this down as best as we can,” he says.

The mighty Mexican restaurant from Brian and Jennifer Enyart opened in November 2015 at 2829 W. Armitage Avenue. It endured the pandemic, attempting to redefine itself by offering taco kits and other to-go-friendly items. But when the Enyarts were firing on all cylinders, their restaurant was packed with diners enjoying elegantly plated dishes like scallop ceviche, goat albondigas, and carnitas with sauerkraut. In an area with neighbors like Giant, Bungalow by Middle Brow, and Osteria Langhe, Dos Urban quickly left an impact as former Tribune critic Phil Vettel called Dos Urban “the most important Mexican restaurant to open in Chicago since Topolobampo.”

The comparison to Rick Bayless made sense, as the Enyarts both worked for the celebrity chef who, from time to time, has to defend himself from being called “the white guy in Mexican cooking.” (Bayless happily dealt with that question just this week at a Wall Street Journal event.)

Enyart says he’ll miss Logan Square and says that the community has been fantastic. During their eight years, the Enyarts tried a variety of ways to keep the business alive. They hosted pop-ups and even had a stall in West Loop’s Time Out Market food hall.

“At the end, it was just our time,” Brian Enyart says.

The future isn’t so clear. Enyart says he’s been cooking Mexican food for decades but is open to trying something new. He has been experimenting with more plant-based ingredients with Mexican flavors, so perhaps that’s his next focus. He didn’t want to speak for Jennifer, the restaurant’s pastry chef known for her decadent cakes. He did say she was working on a few projects but didn’t specify.

Enyart echoed what he wrote in his Instagram post, saying the best feeling was to resonate and find connections with new customers. He hopes to see them in the restaurant before the final day.

“We have all felt very privileged since the first guest sat in our space to be able to be a part of this community,” the restaurant’s Instagram post reads. “Yup, it’s sad, but we still have lots of love to give! So we truly hope that you’re able to stop by one last time. Thank you, everyone, we love you, and thanks for letting us be a part of your lives.”