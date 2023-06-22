 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chicago’s New Golf Bar, Big Mini, Opens in Lakeview

The sequel features a bigger and more challenging course than the Wicker Park original

by Naomi Waxman
A large indoor mini-golf hole shaped like a baseball diamond.
Wicker Park’s Big Mini Putt Club gains a sister spot.
Big Mini Lakeview

It’s summer in Chicago and golf bars, or miniature golf bars, keep popping up around town. The latest is Big Mini Lakeview, a sprawling new follow-up to Wicker Park’s Big Mini Putt Club, with a dozen draft beers, a nine-hole course, and a charming DIY style that sets the sister spots apart from a crowded field of corporate golf simulator chains.

The sequel opens Thursday, June 22 at 3655 N. Halsted Street. Big Mini co-owners Nicholas Jenkins and Austin DeLonge have touched nearly every inch of the nearly 8,000-square-foot space. The duo designed and built a new course to draw fans and novices with larger and more difficult holes than those in Wicker Park. “We are very particular about every nail and screw that goes into the holes,” said Jenkins in February. “We enjoy testing them out ourselves, figuring out what works and what doesn’t.”

A bar inside a large indoor space with a bow truss ceiling.
Local breweries dominate the tap list.
Big Mini Lakeview

They’ve also worked to cultivate an indoor-outdoor feeling with large, retractable glass garage doors and an operable skylight in the building’s 25-foot bow truss ceiling, which fill the space with natural light during the day. When the links get crowded, patrons can turn to other entertainment, including a new tabletop golf game the co-owners invented.

The game is generally improved by a boozy beverage, and over time, the co-owners plan to tailor the drink lineup to neighborhood preferences. The opening menus include 12 draft beer options with a strong contingent of local breweries including Maplewood, Dovetail, and Burnt City, as well as cocktails like Gopher Juice (gin, blueberry, lime, ginger beer) and a Hazard Highball (bourbon, strawberry, lime, club soda). To emphasize the theme of fairway fun, Jenkins and DeLonge have brought in a slushy machine to create a rotating selection of boozy frozen beverages.

The co-owners have made enormous strides since 2019 when they first announced plans to open the first Big Mini Putt Club on Milwaukee Avenue. A litany of pandemic obstacles lead to a lengthy two-year opening timeline, and even after its debut in 2021, groups of players were capped at four and staggered 15 minutes apart to create social distance. Nevertheless, it accumulated a loyal following that Jenkins and DeLonge hope will only grow in their spacious new digs.

Big Mini Lakeview, 3655 N. Halsted Street, Open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday; 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Big Mini Lakeview

3655 N. Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60613 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Pearl’s Southern Comfort, an Ode to New Orleans in Edgewater, to Close After Eight Years

By Naomi Waxman

As ‘The Bear’ Prepares to Roar for Season 2, Will it Fulfill Its Potential?

By Naomi Waxman

John’s Pizzeria, One of Chicago’s Oldest, to Close After Nearly Seven Decades

By Ashok Selvam

Slightly Toasted’s Crew Debuts a New Loop Whiskey Bar and Seven More Openings

By Naomi Waxman

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Food Lineup Includes Tamale Guy, Kasama, and Harold’s

By Ashok Selvam

Wherewithall, James Beard Winners Johnny Clark and Beverly Clark’s Second Restaurant, Closes

By Ashok Selvam