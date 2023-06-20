A New Loop Barbecue Opens This Week Smoking Ribs, Brisket, and Mortadella

Clumsy Cow could be seen as a barbecue bonus, something the crew behind Industry Ales didn’t plan, but embraced when the opportunity arose in the Loop.

Next to the legendary Central Camera store, Clumsy Cow (named for the legend behind the Great Chicago Fire) takes barbecue stylings from different regions of the country, including Chicago, the land of sweet sauces and aquarium smokers, and blends them to create something new. Chef Alexander Willis has a menu of ribs, brisket, and a smoked mortadella sandwich served on a torpedo roll and drizzled with a smoked pistachio barbecue sauce made with jalapeños.

This is the first phase for the team. Willis has also created a menu for the project’s main component: Industry Ales, a new brewpub with an imaginative tasting menu and a la carte options. As the Loop grows busier, with more tourists and locals returning to work, Industry Ales wanted to give Downtown Chicago a place to gather and one that breaks away from some of the bad habits at older restaurants or breweries with the goal of treating workers with more dignity.

While Industry Ales’ beers won’t be served at Clumsy Cow, the team is looking for ways to riff off each other with Central Camera sandwiched in the middle of both. Check back for updates later this summer and look at some of the food below.

Clumsy Cow BBQ, 234 S. Wabash Avene, opening Thursday, June 22.

Industry Ales, 203 N. Wabash Avenue, planned for a late summer opening.