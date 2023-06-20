 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

John’s Pizzeria, One of Chicago’s Oldest, to Close After Nearly Seven Decades

When John’s Pizzeria opened in 1957, the cost of a large cheese pizza was $1.50

by Ashok Selvam

As Chicago’s signature thin-crust pizza gains attention from national media, a tavern-style institution has announced its closure. John’s Pizzeria, a fixture for nearly seven decades in Bucktown, is closing on Friday, June 30.

A thin-crust Chicago thin pizza.
“Tavern-style pizza” or “party cut” didn’t mean a thing to John’s Pizzeria; they have just served pies since 1957.
John’s Pizzeria

Near the border of Logan Square and Bucktown at 2104 N. Western Avenue, John’s remained well preserved in the decades since Italian immigrant John Imburgia opened the restaurant in 1957. The tavern’s interiors helped give the space character much in the same ways South Siders cherish Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria. Like many Chicago pizza stories, Imburgia thought pizza was the key to making it in America. He died in 2002 leaving his brothers Larry and Tony to run the restaurant. Tony passed away in 2010.

The restaurant announced the closure on Saturday night and cited that the two-story building was being sold and the business had lost its lease. However, an early news report indicated the reason behind the closure as a family dispute. Larry Imburgia would clarify, saying that his sister, Frances, was selling the property, but there was no friction.

A black and white photo of a crowded bar.
A vintage photo from John’s Pizzeria, which opened in 1957.
John’s Pizzeria

Larry’s son, also named John Imburgia (the older John’s grandson), emailed Eater a statement: “We’re sad to close John’s Pizzeria, but we’re happy with the legacy we left and have been so appreciative with the warm response from the community with this announcement. We’ve loved serving Chicago delicious pizza for the last [66] years.”

Western Avenue continues to transform. Popular late-night hot dog stand Red Hot Ranch vacated a parcel next to John’s Pizza in March 2020 to move to a new location nearby. Coincidentally, John’s is using the property for customer parking.

In its shutter announcement, John’s included the pizzeria’s original menu with prices. A large cheese pizza cost $1.50. As a sign of the times, anchovy was also on the menu and the high rollers of the ‘50s would drop a spendy $1.80 for a large pie. An “everything” pizza cost $3.25. In 2023, a large cheese costs $17.25, a 900 percent increase over 66 years. With the cost of inflation, that’s still a great deal, as affordability was one of the traits that customers love about John’s.

The restaurant is scheduled to close on Friday, June 30, and half-baked pizzas will also be available.

John's Pizzeria Ristorante & Lounge

2104 North Western Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 384-1755 Visit Website
Foursquare

Red Hot Ranch

2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647 (773) 772-6020

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Slightly Toasted’s Crew Debuts a New Loop Whiskey Bar and Seven More Openings

By Naomi Waxman

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Food Lineup Includes Tamale Guy, Kasama, and Harold’s

By Ashok Selvam

Wherewithall, James Beard Winners Johnny Clark and Beverly Clark’s Second Restaurant, Closes

By Ashok Selvam

Pub Royale’s Wicker Park Replacement, Plus Five More Upcoming Bars and Restaurants

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

Kuma’s Corner, the Brash Metal Burger Bar, Will Sell Hot Dogs in Fulton Market

By Ashok Selvam

A Four-Course Midwestern Filipino Dinner and Nine More New Pop-Ups

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world