 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Food Lineup Includes Tamale Guy, Kasama, and Harold’s

The independent hip-hop festival will debut a restaurant with exclusive menu items from musical artists

by Ashok Selvam
A basket of fried chicken with mild sauce.
Harold’s will be present for Summer Smash 2023.
Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash returns next week at a new home — America’s largest independent hip-hop festival has moved to Southwest Suburban Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium.

And while Bridgeview sports some of the area’s best Middle Eastern restaurants, the festival has loaded up with a food lineup that includes the world’s first Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant (Kasama), the savior of Chicago’s bar community (Claudio Velez, better known as the Tamale Guy), and the city’s favorite street food chain (Portillo’s).

Summer Smash goes from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25 and organizers have assembled a group of heavy hitters. Esme, 3 Little Pigs, and Paulie Gee’s also make up the lineup.

Beyond the illustrious food lineup, Summer Smash is trying something new in 2023: A restaurant with exclusive food items inspired by artists performing at the festival. Summer Smash reps weren’t ready to release who was collaborating on what, but did reveal the former chef at Michelin-starred Entente, Brian Fisher, is in charge of the Summer Smash Restaurant. Fisher has been working as culinary director for mini-chain Seoul Taco (founder David Choi had a hand in curating the festival’s food lineup). A huge music fan, befriending acts like Run The Jewels, Fisher has experience with themed restaurants, having developed menus for pop-culture pop-ups like Saved by the Bell.

A crowd in front of the Summer Smash stage.
Summer Smash has a new home in 2023.
Summer Smash

The festival debuted in 2018 and was held at Douglass Park. It moved to the suburbs after hearing resident concerns. Summer Smash is a team effort between media company Lyrical Lemonade and production company SPKRBX. This year’s musical highlights include Future, Kid Cudi, and Playboi Carti.

Check out the full food lineup below:

  • 10/10 Burger, from social media influence Mike Majlak
  • 3 Little Pigs, a pandemic-era virtual Chinese restaurant
  • Arami, Michelin-starred sushi spot
  • Bacci Pizza, longtime late-night cheap pizzeria
  • Chicago Taco Authority: Irving Park taco spot
  • Chiu Quon Bakery, Chicago Chinatown’s oldest bakery
  • Eiffel Waffle, bubble waffle mini-chain
  • Esmé: Michelin-starred Lincoln Park fine dining restaurant
  • Grandma Annie’s, a local restaurant serving thin-crust pizza and broiled chicken
  • Harold’s Chicken, the cult favorite fried chicken chain
  • Kasama, the award-winning Filipino fine dining restaurant
  • Kimski, Korean-American food attached to Maria’s Community Bar in Bridgeport
  • Nudo House, a Missouri-based noodle house with ramen and pho
  • Paulie Gee’s, Chicago spin-off of famous New York chain
  • Perilla, a Korean-American restaurant in River West
  • Portillo’s Italian Beef and Hot Dogs, popular street food chain
  • Sausage Fest, a Chicago food truck slinging a variety of encased meats
  • Seoul Taco, the fast-casual Korean-Mexican chain
  • Soul Kantina, a local caterer best known for sweet and savory pineapple bowls
  • Suzie’s Fun Foods, a suburban vendor serving festival foods like funnel cake
  • The Tamale Guy, Claudio Velez, the wandering vendor who sells food at bars
  • Trill Burgers, rapper Bun B’s new burger concept

Foursquare

Chiu Quon Bakery

1127 West Argyle Street, , IL 60640 (773) 907-8888 Visit Website
Foursquare

Entente

700 North Sedgwick Street, , IL 60654 (312) 285-2247 Visit Website

Esmé

2200 North Clark Street, , IL 60614 Visit Website
Foursquare

Arami

1829 West Chicago Avenue, , IL 60622 (312) 243-1535 Visit Website

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, , IL 60622 (773) 697-3790 Visit Website
Foursquare

Kimski

954-960 West 31st Street, , IL 60608 (773) 823-7336
Foursquare

Seoul Taco

738 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654 Visit Website
Foursquare

Chicago Taco Authority

4219 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641 (773) 282-8226

Esme

2200 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Slightly Toasted’s Crew Debuts a New Loop Whiskey Bar and Seven More Openings

By Naomi Waxman

Wherewithall, James Beard Winners Johnny Clark and Beverly Clark’s Second Restaurant, Closes

By Ashok Selvam

Pub Royale’s Wicker Park Replacement, Plus Five More Upcoming Bars and Restaurants

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

Kuma’s Corner, the Brash Metal Burger Bar, Will Sell Hot Dogs in Fulton Market

By Ashok Selvam

A Four-Course Midwestern Filipino Dinner and Nine More New Pop-Ups

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

Honey Butter Fried Chicken Plans a New North Shore Location

By Ashok Selvam

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world