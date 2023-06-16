Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Food Lineup Includes Tamale Guy, Kasama, and Harold’s

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash returns next week at a new home — America’s largest independent hip-hop festival has moved to Southwest Suburban Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium.

And while Bridgeview sports some of the area’s best Middle Eastern restaurants, the festival has loaded up with a food lineup that includes the world’s first Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant (Kasama), the savior of Chicago’s bar community (Claudio Velez, better known as the Tamale Guy), and the city’s favorite street food chain (Portillo’s).

Summer Smash goes from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25 and organizers have assembled a group of heavy hitters. Esme, 3 Little Pigs, and Paulie Gee’s also make up the lineup.

Beyond the illustrious food lineup, Summer Smash is trying something new in 2023: A restaurant with exclusive food items inspired by artists performing at the festival. Summer Smash reps weren’t ready to release who was collaborating on what, but did reveal the former chef at Michelin-starred Entente, Brian Fisher, is in charge of the Summer Smash Restaurant. Fisher has been working as culinary director for mini-chain Seoul Taco (founder David Choi had a hand in curating the festival’s food lineup). A huge music fan, befriending acts like Run The Jewels, Fisher has experience with themed restaurants, having developed menus for pop-culture pop-ups like Saved by the Bell.

The festival debuted in 2018 and was held at Douglass Park. It moved to the suburbs after hearing resident concerns. Summer Smash is a team effort between media company Lyrical Lemonade and production company SPKRBX. This year’s musical highlights include Future, Kid Cudi, and Playboi Carti.

Check out the full food lineup below:

10/10 Burger, from social media influence Mike Majlak

3 Little Pigs, a pandemic-era virtual Chinese restaurant

Arami, Michelin-starred sushi spot

Bacci Pizza, longtime late-night cheap pizzeria

Chicago Taco Authority: Irving Park taco spot

Chiu Quon Bakery, Chicago Chinatown’s oldest bakery

Eiffel Waffle, bubble waffle mini-chain

Esmé: Michelin-starred Lincoln Park fine dining restaurant

Grandma Annie’s, a local restaurant serving thin-crust pizza and broiled chicken

Harold’s Chicken, the cult favorite fried chicken chain

Kasama, the award-winning Filipino fine dining restaurant

Kimski, Korean-American food attached to Maria’s Community Bar in Bridgeport

Nudo House, a Missouri-based noodle house with ramen and pho

Paulie Gee’s, Chicago spin-off of famous New York chain

Perilla, a Korean-American restaurant in River West

Portillo’s Italian Beef and Hot Dogs, popular street food chain

Sausage Fest, a Chicago food truck slinging a variety of encased meats

Seoul Taco, the fast-casual Korean-Mexican chain

Soul Kantina, a local caterer best known for sweet and savory pineapple bowls

Suzie’s Fun Foods, a suburban vendor serving festival foods like funnel cake

The Tamale Guy, Claudio Velez, the wandering vendor who sells food at bars

Trill Burgers, rapper Bun B’s new burger concept