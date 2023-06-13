 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

The Professor Invites the West Loop to a Rooftop Pizza Party

The owners of Recess unleash a new rooftop bar called Tetto Chicago.

by Ashok Selvam
Photography by Barry Brecheisen

Professor Pizza is teaching summer school on top of a West Loop rooftop. Anthony Scardino, the competitive pizza maker who’s built a business out of running his own virtual restaurant in Humboldt Park has moved and teamed up with the owners of Recess and Untitled Supper Club.

The new project, Tetto Chicago, sits on top of the building that houses Atomic Hospitality’s taco spot, Tabu. The Alinea Group’s corporate headquarters also shares the same address. Atomic and Scardino describe the relationship between Tetto and Professor Pizza as a residency, which sounds better than a summer fling.

The rooftop takes about 8,000 square feet, and given Atomic’s track record with operating patios, there’s a full selection of fun drinks like espresso martinis topped with Parmesan cheese. No, that’s not a misprint.

When it comes to pizza, Scardino shows love for many styles. Square grandma slices, Sicilian, and New York-style pies. Professor Pizza’s takeout and delivery operation also offers Chicago tavern-style pies. But why take it to go when customers are treated to a unique view of the skyline? Being an Atomic venue, there are cabanas for private events, bottle service, and DJs.

Walk through the space below.

Tetto Chicago; 406 N. Sangamon; open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; open 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Tetto Chicago’s rooftop
There’s 8,000 square feet on this roof.
The lounge furniture at Tetto Chicago.
There will be bottle service and private cabanas available.
One of the bars on Tetto chicago’s rooftop.
Mona Lisa and Marliyn Monroe say hello.
A DJ booth at Tatto Chicago.
Look at the skyline.
Professor Pizza’s NY style slices on a plate.
A New York-style slice.
A square pie with pepperoni and ricotta.
The signature Grandma-style pie.
A Chicago pizza.
The cracker-, or tavern-style pie.
A salad in a bowl.
Don’t underestimate the quality of these salads.
Breadsticks and cheese
Small plates get cheesy.
Look at that cannoli.

Patio pounders are great for great rooftop times.

