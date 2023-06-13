The Professor Invites the West Loop to a Rooftop Pizza Party

Share All sharing options for: The Professor Invites the West Loop to a Rooftop Pizza Party

Professor Pizza is teaching summer school on top of a West Loop rooftop. Anthony Scardino, the competitive pizza maker who’s built a business out of running his own virtual restaurant in Humboldt Park has moved and teamed up with the owners of Recess and Untitled Supper Club.

The new project, Tetto Chicago, sits on top of the building that houses Atomic Hospitality’s taco spot, Tabu. The Alinea Group’s corporate headquarters also shares the same address. Atomic and Scardino describe the relationship between Tetto and Professor Pizza as a residency, which sounds better than a summer fling.

The rooftop takes about 8,000 square feet, and given Atomic’s track record with operating patios, there’s a full selection of fun drinks like espresso martinis topped with Parmesan cheese. No, that’s not a misprint.

When it comes to pizza, Scardino shows love for many styles. Square grandma slices, Sicilian, and New York-style pies. Professor Pizza’s takeout and delivery operation also offers Chicago tavern-style pies. But why take it to go when customers are treated to a unique view of the skyline? Being an Atomic venue, there are cabanas for private events, bottle service, and DJs.

Walk through the space below.

Tetto Chicago; 406 N. Sangamon; open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; open 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.