Where to Drink, Dine, and Dance for Taylor Swift Weekend in Chicago

Taylor Swift is coming to town for the first time in years. While the songstress evokes a range of reactions in the music-listening public, her return to the city spells big business for Chicago’s hospitality scene, poised to sling punny, thematic cocktails and host drag brunch tributes for throngs of adoring adherents.

All over town, Swift fans are presented with opportunities to dance, sing, and toast to one of pop music’s biggest stars. Here are four local spots with events celebrating all things Taylor:

Shake It Off 2023 - Pre ERAS Party at Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue, Lincoln Park

True to form, pop-up staple Replay Lincoln Park has gone all-in on Taylor mania with over-the-top set dressing including a lavender haze-covered bar, faux Grammy awards, and the endlessly meme-able bedroom window featured in 2009’s “You Belong with Me” music video. On Thursday, June 1, attendees will get to explore new Instagram-friendly decorations, try themed cocktails, and possibly win two tickets to see Swift on Saturday, June 3 in Chicago. Tickets ($20) and more details are available via Tock. Shake It Off 2023, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Taylor Swift Eras Drag Brunch at Macy’s Walnut Room, 111 N. State Street, The Loop

Macy’s historic Walnut Room will mark Swift’s Chicago tour stops with an Eras drag brunch starring Chicago drag stars including Lucy Stoole and Jade Jolie, a competitor on RuPaul’s Drag Race who frequently portrays the pop superstar and was featured in 2018’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video. Tickets for the all-ages event are $20 (available via Etix) and all attendees are required to purchase an entree. Taylor Swift Eras Drag Brunch, noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

Taylor Swift Takeover at Radio Room, 400 N. State Street, River North

The party monsters at Radio Room, a boisterous dining and drinking spot from DineAmic Hospitality (Bandit, Fioretta), plan to welcome hoards of Swift fans with tons of the superstar’s tunes and music videos, plus games, decor, and a themed cocktail menu with options including Lavender Haze (gin, peach schnapps, sparkling wine, purple sprinkle rim) and Lover (mezcal, falernum, prickly pear, pink glitter). Reservations are available via OpenTable. Taylor Swift Takeover, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2; 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Afternoon Tea (Time) at Alma at Hotel Zachary, 3630 N. Clark Street, Wrigleyville

Puns will run rampant at Alma at Hotel Zachary’s pop-up where revelers can bask in an all-Taylor soundtrack and sip teas from Rare Tea Cellars that are named for some of Swift’s biggest hits: think Earl Too Well and You Need to Chamomile Down. Each attendee will also get a glass of prosecco (a la Champagne Problems) and passed appetizers, and a chance to buy vinyl from Val’s Halla Records. Tickets ($30) are available via Resy. Afternoon Tea (Time), 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4.