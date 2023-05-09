Behold This Gourmet Chocolatier’s New Wonderland of Sweets

For over a decade, Katherine Anne Confections has operated out of a tiny Logan Square space as Chicago chocolatier Katherine Duncan has created a charming candy haven highlighted by some of the city’s most decadent drinking chocolates, truffles, and gourmet marshmallows.

But as with the rule with chocolate, more is usually better, and after more than four years of preparation, Duncan will unveil a second location on Wednesday, May 10 at 3653 W. Irving Park Road near where Irving Park and Albany Park meet.

At 1,900 square feet, Duncan’s new cafe is more than twice the size of her Logan Square shop and is equipped with an espresso bar and 12-seat cafe that will serve sweet and savory pastries, such as bacon-cheddar scones with black pepper and rosemary cookies with a tart cherry glaze.

Patrons hungry for something more substantial will be able to choose from a selection of open-faced sandwiches on slices of Publican Quality Bread. An independent business owner, Duncan says she likes to partner with other local spots including Factotum Coffee, a two-year-old roastery in Avondale that provides Katherine Anne’s coffee and espresso.

The Irving Park location will also be a boon to Katherine Anne's staff, who will gain some additional elbow room in a larger production facility. The team has visions of growing its own herbs in a back hallway to infuse extra complexity into caramels, truffles, and the savory cafe menu. It’s the little details that make Duncan most excited: “There’s a parking space for our van!” she exclaims.

In addition to the joy of a new building and menu items, Duncan says the larger space will allow her to better serve the neighborhood. “People would always come in [to Logan Square] and say, ‘Can I have a tour?’” she says. “I’d say, ‘Yes, stand here and spin.’” In Irving Park, she’ll be able to offer real tours, hold truffle-making classes, and host sustainable floral arranging events with urban agriculture project The Roof Crop. “We’re going to be good members of the community,” says Duncan.

Take a look around inside Irving Park’s newest cafe and sweets shop in the photographs below.

Katherine Anne Confections Irving Park, 3653 W. Irving Park Road, Scheduled to open Wednesday, May 10.