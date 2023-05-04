 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila also features a “secret” bar.
Tour West Loop’s New Taqueria and Speakeasy-Style Bar

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila gives Randolph Street another taco option

Along Randolph Restaurant Row, where brands covet the exposure from having a headquarters on one of Chicago’s trendiest drags, a taco showdown has been building for the last few years.

Gone are the likes of DeCero and Perez. La Josie has held down a corner at Randolph and Halsted. A few blocks away, Federales’ drinks eclipse the cuisine. Chains Velvet Taco and Taco Bell have also found niches.

The taco landscape is fragmented, and the newest player in West Loop hails from South Beach. This is Bodega Taqueria y Tequila’s first location outside of Florida; ownership says this one is the largest taking elements of a taqueria and speakeasy-style bar.

Another location is planned for River North and they’re targeting a summer debut at 407 N. Clark Street.

Walk through the space, which is scheduled to officially open on Friday, May 5.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 912 W. Randolph Street, officially opening Friday, May 5.

A restaurant with colorful stools.
Chicago fans are split about Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Bodega will also feature happy hour specials.
The Airstream trailer is a signature.
This is no corner store.
The worn-in brick and rusted metal finishes should mimic the city’s industrial architecture.
This is the “secret” alleyway to the bar.
Come hang in the lounge.
Plenty of agave to be enjoyed here.
There’s a dirty word on the wall.
The restaurant used neon from two vendors, Neon Shop Fishtail (Chicago) and Mr. Neon (Miami).

