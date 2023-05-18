Lettuce Entertain You Debuts Japanese Restaurant Inside $1K-a-Day St. Regis Chicago Hotel

Miru, the all-day Japanese restaurant at the St. Regis Chicago hotel — which resides inside the 101-story skyscraper that overlooks Navy Pier in Lakeshore East — is open and reservations are live.

The restaurant stands on the 11th floor, seats 280 inside, and features a 12-seat marble sushi bar. Dual terraces along the north and east sides seat 180. Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises has deals to operate two restaurants — Tre Dita, with a unique pastas and steaks from star chef Evan Funke — he just opened a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California — is slated for a fall opening.

St. Regis is a Marriott International brand and the 192-room hotel occupies 11 floors inside the tower at 401 E. Wacker Drive. The building, also called St. Regis Chicago, was designed by world-renowned architect Jeanne Gang. Rooms hover at about $1,000 per night, according to the Sun-Times. Alinea Group originally signed a contract with the plans to open multiple restaurants, but the Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas-led company canceled the deal.

That departure opened an opportunity for Lettuce Entertain You, who quickly formed the leadership trio of chef and partner Hisanobu Osaka, formerly of Morimoto and Daniel; Naoki Nakashima, formerly LEYE’s Naoki Sushi; and executive chef Helmy Saadon, previously of Mila and Zuma.

Catering to hotel guests, the restaurant will feature a coffee bar during the day with beans from locally-owned Metropolis Coffee. But diners can find more than pastries for breakfast. After initial hesitancy, Miru will offer a Japanese-style breakfast with at least one item. The Tokyo Breakfast includes grilled umami King salmon, dashi tamago, rice, and miso soup.

The lunch and dinner items are a combo of sushi bar and izakaya favorites. A Miyazaki A5 wagyu zabuton is a decadent choice for beef eaters. A hearty fried whole snapper with herb salad and ginger miso is another highlight. Foie gras with crispy rice rolls and bluefin tuna ribbons are other signatures. LEYE’s Sushi-san has dabbled with veggie sushi with Mighty Vine tomatoes. In a similar vein, there’s a pretty confit tomato dish.

Pastry chef Juan Gutierrez, who won Netflix’s School of Chocolate, has whipped up a black sesame mochi with charcoal-vanilla ice cream. Drinks are from beverage director Diana Cocoran. Look for the 1871, a drink mixed with FEW spirits’ rye with bloody mary mix, dill, and a smoked salt rim served in a smoking glass. A sake program is overseen by DeAnn Wong, formerly of Momotaro.

It’s a great start for Lettuce, which continues to keep busy. Last month, the city’s largest restaurant group opened Oakville in West Loop. Check out some of Miru’s dishes below.

Miru, inside St. Regis Chicago, 401 E. Wacker Drive on the 11th floor, reservations via OpenTable.