 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nisos Will Convert to a Steakhouse in West Loop

The original restaurant lasted less than a year along Randolph Restaurant Row

by Ashok Selvam
A well-lit restaurant dining room decorated with wicker and light wood, with arched doorways and round tables.
Nisos won’t undergo major renovation when it reopens as a steakhouse.
Parker Hospitality

Nisos management won’t exactly need Hercules to tear down any walls to revamp the Greek and Mediterranean restaurant that closed earlier this month.

The West Loop space, only a year old, will only receive minor tweaks as it gets a new name and menu. Nisos Prime, a steakhouse, is shooting for a July opening at 802 W. Randolph Street.

Ownership, also behind the Hampton Social minichain, closed the original iteration of Nisos — one of 2022’s most-hyped openings — coinciding with the departure of Greek chef Avgeria Stepaki. Brad Parker tells the Tribune that the food from Nisos’ first form perhaps was too high-end. Nisos Prime will be more of a restaurant that diners could eat at all the time. Expect “coastal and inland dishes from France, Greece, Italy, and Spain,” according to a news release.

Veteran chef Rick Tramonto, known for his work with Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises and at Tru, was recently named Parker’s food & beverage director. Tramanto, a James Beard Award recipient, will develop a steakhouse menu. Expect prime beef, fresh pasta and risotto, soups, salads, and seafood. A news release mentions that bartenders will add European twists on classic steakhouse cocktails, like martinis.

Management will divide the restaurant into three: the upper-level dining room, a bar, and a 2,000-square-foot second-floor lounge that’s rentable for private events.

It didn’t take Parker too much time since the closure to evaluate the space’s future. Steaks, like other comfort foods — see the obsession with pizza and burgers — are safer bets. But the idea to market the restaurant as three different spaces gives the space perceived versatility in an ever-competitive West Loop dining scene. It also provides the area, including Fulton Market, its fifth steakhouse. There’s Swift & Sons from Boka Restaurant Group, BLVD Steakhouse with chef Joe Flamm, El Che Steakhouse & Bar from chef John Manion. DineAmic opened Fioretta in April.

Nisos Prime, 802 W. Randolph Street, scheduled for a July opening.

Foursquare

Nisos

802 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60607 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Funeral Potatoes’ Country Disco Fundraiser and Three More Pop-Ups

By Naomi Waxman

Fox News Asks: ‘What About Naperville?’ in Diner Segment About Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

By Ashok Selvam

Actress Piper Perabo and ‘The Bear’ Creator Chris Storer Added to Welcome Conference

By Ashok Selvam

‘The Bear’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Off Publican Quality Meats and Dom’s Kitchen

By Ashok Selvam

A Gibsons Alum Goes Big in Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs

By Samantha Nelson

Brunch Icon Nana in Bridgeport and Four More Restaurant Closings

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world