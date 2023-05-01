Nisos, One of 2022’s Splashiest Openings, Closes Along Randolph Restaurant Row

After less than a year, Nisos, one of 2022’s most high-profile openings, has closed — at least temporarily. The shutter comes with the announcement that the restaurant’s chef has “mutually parted” ways with the West Loop venue. The closure was affective on Monday, May 1.

The Greek-leaning restaurant opened in July on Randolph Restaurant Row, where Bad Hunter, an impressive veggie-focused restaurant stood before the pandemic. Nisos represented a way Parker Hospitality could spread its wings, to show the public that the company most famous for beachy vibes of Hampton Social, was serious about dining. Parker also has plans for Costera, a Mexican restaurant, in Fulton Market.

Officially, this is a temporary closure to take “steps to reevaluate the Nisos brand” and for Parker to “hone their vision.” Regardless of the menu, a news release will retain its design “and commitment to warm hospitality… with a new experience.” There were plans for a second-floor dining space.

Integral to Nisos was importing chef Avgeria Stapaki from Greece. Brad Parker, founder of Parker Hospitality, touted Stapaki’s prowess, saying he met her six years ago on a beach in Mykonos. Impressed by her food, he hatched plans to open a Mediterranean restaurant in Chicago.

A November review by Tribune critic Nick Kindelsperger panned Nisos. He praised the restaurant’s ambition and creativity but also slammed the execution. The review also mentioned Nisos’s ability to attract attractive people.

While Parker, via a news release, says he still believes in his chef’s talent and may work on projects outside of the Parker Hospitality umbrella. Stapaki says Chicago is now her home and it's where she wants to open a new restaurant.