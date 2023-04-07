Italian Ice Legend Miko’s Returns for the Season and Three More Openings

Chicago’s false spring is peeking around the corner, but locals know that the weather and climate remain an open question. That means Chicago’s hospitality industry is still wrangling with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.

Know of a restaurant back open? Email chicago@eater.com with details so they can be included when this post is next updated.

April 7

Little Italy: Virtual smash-hit Taylor’s Tacos opened its first stand-alone permanent location this week on the edge of the Illinois Medical District at 1512 W. Taylor Street. Co-owners and spouses Taylor and Maya Mason, at last, have a kitchen of their own after several years slinging tacos out of Dock’s Fish in Bronzeville and filling catering orders in Garfield Park food business incubator the Hatchery. Stay tuned for more on this restaurant opening. Taylor’s Tacos, 1512 W. Taylor Street, Open 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Logan Square/Irving Park: Italian ice legend Miko’s reopened for the season on Saturday, April 1 at 2236 N. Sacramento Avenue and 4125 N. Kimball Avenue, according to Block Club Chicago. Originally founded in 1997, Miko’s is one of the most popular Italian ice vendors in Chicago and remains a summertime staple for locals during the city’s too-brief summer. Miko’s Italian Ice, 2236 N. Sacramento Avenue and 4125 N. Kimball Avenue, Open in April from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Loop: Polish-Colombian spot Polombia is open inside the Urbanspace Washington food hall, owners announced on Instagram. Co-founders Phillipe Sobon and Cynthia Orobio first launched the business in 2020 inside Politan Row food hall in West Loop, but the hall’s pandemic closure forced a quick transition to pop-up operations. Now fans and newcomers can find hits like Kielbasa Perro, a Polish sausage topped with pickles, aioli, and a pineapple glaze, in a permanent location. Polombia, 15 W. Washington Street inside Urbanspace Washington, Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Ravenswood: Bayan Ko, Raquel Quadreny and Lawrence Letrero’s Cuban-Filipino neighborhood restaurant, has reopened following a remodel to add more tables and eventually lead to a liquor license. The spouses temporarily closed the restaurant in March so workers could reconfigure the dining room and add an open kitchen. They also created a wheelchair-accessible restroom — a change that’s essential for gaining city approval for a liquor license, which could make an important difference in revenue. Keep an eye out for more on Bayan Ko’s return. Bayan Ko, 1810 W. Montrose Avenue, Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.