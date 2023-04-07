Delight in Logan Square’s Newest Palace of Pastry

Chicago may truly be in a golden age for pastries, and a new entry will jump into the fray this weekend. Daisies, which unveiled its new location last week, debuting with dinner service, will launch its morning pastry service on Sunday, April 9. The sweets are from Leigh Omilinsky, an acclaimed pastry chef who worked with Boka Restaurant Group.

The pastry counter gives Daisies a new dimension as it stretches out into its larger space. Omilinsky is old friends with Daisies chef and co-owner Joe Frillman. When the restaurant launched its Sunday markets in 2020 after the pandemic forced elected officials to suspend indoor dining, Omilinsky showed up weekly with an assortment of pastries.

Omilinsky, who is also a Daisies partner, and her staff will fill the restaurant’s pastry case daily with rotating specials including croissants, kouign amann, vegan oatmeal cream pies, and chocolate-hazelnut maritozzi. Custom cakes, tarts, and pies are also available for parties.

Logan Square certainly has no short supply of coffee shops, but Daisies’s owners believe they’re not competing with those venues. The coffee will be from La Colombe, and they’ll also serve Rare Tea Cellar selections and midwestern sodas. Beer, wine, and French hard ciders will also be available.

Check out some of the goodies available below.

Daisies cafe, 2375 N. Milwaukee Avenue, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily