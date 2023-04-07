 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A platter of laminated pastry.
Kouign amann is one of the selections at Daisies new pastry counter.
Chris Peters/Eater Chicago

Delight in Logan Square’s Newest Palace of Pastry

Daisies is debuting its new morning cafe with a dazzling variety of sweets

by Ashok Selvam
Photography by Chris Peters

Chicago may truly be in a golden age for pastries, and a new entry will jump into the fray this weekend. Daisies, which unveiled its new location last week, debuting with dinner service, will launch its morning pastry service on Sunday, April 9. The sweets are from Leigh Omilinsky, an acclaimed pastry chef who worked with Boka Restaurant Group.

A smiling chef in a green apron.
Daisies pastry chef and partner Leigh Omilinsky.

The pastry counter gives Daisies a new dimension as it stretches out into its larger space. Omilinsky is old friends with Daisies chef and co-owner Joe Frillman. When the restaurant launched its Sunday markets in 2020 after the pandemic forced elected officials to suspend indoor dining, Omilinsky showed up weekly with an assortment of pastries.

Omilinsky, who is also a Daisies partner, and her staff will fill the restaurant’s pastry case daily with rotating specials including croissants, kouign amann, vegan oatmeal cream pies, and chocolate-hazelnut maritozzi. Custom cakes, tarts, and pies are also available for parties.

Logan Square certainly has no short supply of coffee shops, but Daisies’s owners believe they’re not competing with those venues. The coffee will be from La Colombe, and they’ll also serve Rare Tea Cellar selections and midwestern sodas. Beer, wine, and French hard ciders will also be available.

Check out some of the goodies available below.

Daisies cafe, 2375 N. Milwaukee Avenue, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

An assortment of cookies will always be available.
Orange olive oil cake
Raspberry Kolazcki
Triple chocolate croissant.
Kouign amann
Chocolate Hazelnut Maritozzi
Apple pie bostock.
Strawberry-glazed cream scone
Vegan Oatmeal Cream Pies
Mini flourless chocolate cakes.
Gooey butter cake

