La Borra Wicker Park and Three More Chicago Restaurant Closings

Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the annual challenge of winter illnesses.

Below, Eater is cataloging both temporary and permanent restaurant closures in Chicago. If you know of a restaurant, bar, or another food establishment that has closed, please email chicago@eater.com. We will continue to update this post.

For summer and fall closures, go here .

April 6

Lincoln Square: Indian neighborhood restaurant Paprika is permanently closed after 15 years at 2547 W. Lawrence Avenue, chef and owner Shah Kabir announced on its website. Founded in 2008, the BYOB spot snagged a 2013 segment on Check, Please!, WTTW and David Manilow’s Chicago restaurant-traversing TV show that ended in 2020 after 19 seasons.

The Loop: Stand-Up Burgers, what Veggie Grill pivoted to during the pandemic, specializing in meat-free burgers and fries to junk food-craving vegans and vegetarians, is permanently closed after two years at 204 N. Wells Street. The location, the chain’s last in Chicago, has been wiped from the company website.

Wicker Park: Chicago-based cafe mini-chain Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea in March closed its original location at 1620 N. Milwaukee Avenue after six years, according to a notice posted to the store window that reads “Thanks for the memories.” Fairgrounds, which now operates shops in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Texas, first opened in 2017 next door to the Robey hotel.

Wicker Park: La Borra Cafe, the Mexican chain that arrived in Chicago in 2020, has closed its high-profile location in Wicker Park at 1700 W. Division Street. The import entered a crowded market and had big plans for the city with signage up at several locations, but many of them were quietly canceled. This space, formerly, Carriage House and Buck’s, seems to be struggling in finding an identity.