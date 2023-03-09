Shazam Superhero Movie Gimmick Spotlights Spins on Philly Cheesesteaks

In a bit of marketing that will no doubt peeve folks fed-up with comic book movies, Warner Bros. is teaming up with cheesesteak shops across the country to promote the release of their next superhero movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In (so far) 10 cities across the country, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York — and yes — Philadelphia, shops will serve a limited edition sandwich called the Shazamwich! Each shop will serve its own take. For instance, in Chicago, Monti’s in Lincoln Square will serve an 8-inch cheesesteak with double cheese and cherry peppers on an Amarosa roll. And since the power of Shazam isn’t limited to a single hero, customers can upgrade their sandwich up with individualized powers ups like onion rings, chile-lemon Doritos, or jalapeño poppers. Doritos is a critical part of product placement.

The movie is about a child who yells “Shazam!” to activate his superpowers. Naturally, the promotion also beckons customers to yell the magic word for a chance to spin a prize wheel at their shop for a chance to win movie promo items.

The new film is a sequel to Shazam!, the 2019 DC Comics movie about the hero formerly known as Captain Marvel. Let’s not talk about the name change; it’s complicated. It also has nothing to do with the 1996 Shaquille O’Neil vehicle, Kazaam. However, Shazam! star Zachary Levi told Inside The NBA during All-Star Weekend in February that they attempted to have Shaq guest star in the original movie but it didn’t work out. The main thing to know is the original film took place in Philadelphia and there’s a memorable scene with hero Billy Batson singing to the tune of Eye of the Tiger and paying homage to the Rocky films. And that’s why fans are getting cheesesteak specials. Though some locals may prefer a roast pork sandwich.

Movie and TV promotions like this aren’t that unusual, at least prior to the pandemic’s start. Netflix decided to open a flurry of Luke’s Diners pop-ups during the halcyon days of 2016 to hype the streamer’s release of a new Gilmore Girls special. Of course, that series featured Sean Gunn. His brother, James Gunn, knows a little bit about making a superhero movie.

Perhaps a gimmick like this is a sign that the country is healing. Here’s a full listing of where to find a Shazamwich across the country.

Atlanta

Starting Friday, March 10: Chopped seasoned ribeye, provolone cheese, white American cheese, wiz, mayo & Cool Ranch Doritos on an Amoroso roll.

Austin, Texas

Starting Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17: Amoroso roll, chopped steak, onions, peppers and housemade Cheese Wiz, jalapeño ranch, Serranos, pulverized Flamin’ Hot Cheetos which is drizzled over the sandwich.

Boston

Now through Tuesday, March 14: Steak, cheese, peppers, onions, and Doritos.

Chicago

Starting Friday, March 10 through Friday, March 17: Philly Cheesesteak with steak, onions, double cheese, and cherry pepper on a roll, plus either onion rings, chile limon Doritos, or jalapeño poppers.

Detroit

Starting Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 19: ground beef, melted swiss, giardiniera, housemade Cheese Wiz, spicy Funyun dust, and scallions.

Los Angeles

Until Friday, March 10: Classic Philly Cheesesteak with Dorito

Las Vegas

Starting Sunday, March 12 through Saturday, March 25: Paulie’s famous Whizbang (steak or cheese), caramelized onions and Cheese Whiz, with crispy shoestring fries and their lightning bolt sauce.

New York

Until Friday, March 10: A Philly-styled cheesesteak with queso, topped with a Tostito crunch

Philadelphia

Until Sunday, March 12: A cheesesteak on a toasted seeded bun with Cooper Sharp cheddar, and American cheese, doused with sriracha sauce and topped with crispy onions.

Phoenix

From Monday, March 13 until Friday, March 31: Ribeye steak, grilled onions, bacon strip loaded with fries and signature whiz

From Saturday, March 18 through Tuesay, April 18: A cheesesteak with grilled shaved ribeye and sirloin steak, peppers, onions, provolone, garlic chili aioli, then finished with Doritos.

San Jose

Until Sunday, March 12: Signature cheeseteak

Seattle

Until Friday, March 10: Philly Cheesesteak with Doritos