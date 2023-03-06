Garrett Popcorn Unveils New Chicago Combo Using Frango Mint

It’s not giardiniera, but Garrett Popcorn is unveiling a new flavor utilizing another iconic Chicago taste in time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the dying of the Chicago River.

Frango Chocolate Mint CaramelCrisp Mix will be sold online directly from Garrett or at Garrett’s shops at 625 N. Michigan Avenue and inside Woodfield Shopping Center in suburban Schaumburg. Sales will kick off Friday, March 10, and last through mid-May, according to a news release.

The popcorn is tossed in milk and white chocolate that’s blended with Frango mint oil. The chocolate-covered kernels are then mixed with Garrett’s famous CaramelCrisp, the same popcorn used in its sweet and cheesy Chicago Mix. That’s the popcorn House Democrats snacked on in January.

Frango’s have a history beyond Chicago. The mint-chocolate candies actually are a Seattle import, one that arrived in Chicago after Marshal Field’s acquired the chain of stores that created them in 1929. The brand, known for its green boxes, returned home 2017 when Garrett bought Frango, purchasing the candy from Macy’s, the department store chain that bought Marshal Field’s in 2005.

While this isn’t a true collaboration — it’s not really a partnership when the two tastes are owned by the same company — Garrett has been experimenting in recent years. Last year, Revolution Brewing released a CaramelCrisp beer. For those who missed the savory cheesy flavor, it’s recommended to grind some cheddar popcorn down to dust and to “salt” your pint glass.

There’s no true link between St. Patrick’s Day and Frango. But as Chicago officials prepared to dye the river green on Saturday, March 11, perhaps Garrett felt locals just needed a little bit more green in their lives.