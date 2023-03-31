 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Filed under:

A Chicago Landmark Welcomes a New Restaurant in the Loop

The owners of Victor Bar and Love Street have launched a bistro inside the Monadnock Building

by Naomi Waxman
Photography by Barry Brecheisen

John, Karl, and Graeme Fehr, the trio of brothers behind Chicago’s romantic Parisian cocktail spot Victor Bar, have spent much of the last seven years focused on drinks, carving out a niche among the city’s taverns. But the siblings, who also own a second bar Love Street near DePaul, have also contemplated the exciting possibilities of opening a restaurant.

Those aspirations manifested with the opening of Bistro Monadnock, a French bistro at 325 S. Federal Street inside the 130-year-old Monadnock Building, a Chicago landmark. The long-awaited replacement for Cavanaugh’s — an Irish pub that closed in 2017 after nearly 30 years — the bistro embodies a middle ground between a bar and fine dining.

“A bistro is a casual spot where you can come as you are and you don’t have to worry about any kind of rules,” John Fehr says. “It’s meant to be quick with a strong cocktail, beer, and wine program, but the food is very technique-driven.”

A French bistro dining room.
Bistro Monadnock seats 120.
A display of oysters and a lobster on ice.
Patrons who are celebrating can indulge in raw seafood.
A corner of a French bistro dining room filled with booths.
These booths look cozy, day or night.

Classical French cooking techniques are familiar territory for executive chef Johnny Besch, formerly of BLVD steakhouse in West Loop. A Chicago native, Besch has previously cooked under French culinary giant Alain Ducasse and James Beard Award-winners Phillipe Boulot and Laurent Gras. That experience is apparent in Bistro Monadnock’s selection of hors d’oeuvres such as steak tartare and oysters Rockafeller infused with absinthe.

In addition to fresh oysters and seafood towers, there’s also charcuterie made on-site and sliced paper-thin on a century-old machine that Besch inherited from his great-grandfather, a butcher who owned a shop in the 1920s on the South Side. The Fehrs sent it to Italy for restoration and proudly display the refurbished slicer beside the bistro’s open kitchen.

A male chef in an apron slices charcuterie on a red slicing machine.
Executive chef Johnny Besch inherited his great-grandfather’s meat slicer, circa 1921.
A red meat slicer with two very thin slices of cured meat.
This machine traveled to Italy for restoration.

The soup, salad, and sandwiches are dominated by classics, from an already sought-after French onion soup to frisee aux lardons to buttery Croque Madame. There are a few surprises, like a banh mi club (shokupan, ‘nduja, pickled vegetables) and Le Rachel, a Reuben riff with pastrami and caraway rye. Larger plates include a bouillabaisse with lobster head broth (a recipe Besch learned from Ducasse), steak frites, Parisian gnocchi, and Cornish hen.

Rather than bucking the Monadnock Building’s distinctive aesthetic, the brothers say they’ve attuned their bistro’s layout and design to blend into the historic skyscraper, which was designed in part by famed architectural firm Burnham & Root. Workers gutted the remains of Cavanaugh’s to create a 120-seat space that’s split between bar and dining rooms. Its decor exudes an unfussy French style with dark wood furnishings, deep booths, and brass fixtures. It also features an open kitchen, visible from most spots in the dining room. “We want the chefs to be part of the party,” Karl Fehr says. “It’s in line with a bistro atmosphere, everyone can get to know the chefs and watch how the food is made.”

The Monadnock Building is sentimental to the Fehrs. The brothers are also former lawyers who operated a boutique law firm out of the building for six years, and see the bistro as a long-awaited return to what they regard as a “perfect building.”

Take a tour through Bistro Monadnock in the photographs below.

Bistro Monadnock, 325 S. Federal Street, Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A bowl of French onion soup.
French onion soup (veal stock, gruyere, emmental).
A small metal tin of smoked walleye beside saltine crackers.
Smoked walleye (aquavit, hearts of palm, piquillo pepper, saltines).
A salad of frisee, egg, and bacon.
Frisee aux lardon (bacon, egg, gaufrette potato).
An open kitchen with white tile inside a dining room.
Owners felt an open kitchen was an essential component for the bistro.
A French bistro-style bar area.
The bar menu leans toward classic cocktails and wine.
A fancy Reuben sandwich on a plate.
Le Rachel (caraway rye, pastrami, Ukranian dressing, powerkraut, jarlsberg).
A piece of fish with cream and herbs in a bowl.
Striped bass (fennel cream, herbs).
A long bar inside a French bistro.
Bistro Monadnock features a 100-bottle French wine list.
Steak frites on a plate.
Steak frites (10-oz flatiron, beef fat fries, maitre d’hotel butter).
A burger with fries on a plate.
Bistro burger (butter, red onion relish, gruyere, pickle).
A yellow cocktail topped with foam in a Nick &amp; Nora glass.
A whiskey cocktail with a slice of orange.
A cocktail with white foam on top.
A yellow cocktail in a Collins glass.

Gentian highball (suze, saler’s aperitif, blanc vermouth).

A long bar inside a French bistro.

Bistro Monadnock

325 S. Federal Street, Chicago, IL 60604 312-945-7040 Visit Website
