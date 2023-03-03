Share All sharing options for: What to Eat at Lincoln Square’s New Fine Dining Den

It’s been a few weeks since Atelier debuted in Lincoln Square as Chicago newcomer Christian Hunter shows off the skill that garnered the attention of the James Beard Foundation.

Atelier is the restaurant that replaced Michelin-starred Elizabeth, the renowned restaurant founded by Iliana Regan. While Regan has moved to Michigan to focus on writing and other endeavors, restaurant owner Tim Lacey has remodeled the space wanting a fresh start. He’s a restaurant veteran who worked at Trio Atelier, an Evanston restaurant space that saw major culinary talents like Grant Achatz (Alinea), Curtis Duffy (Grace, Ever), and Michael Carlson (Schwa).

Hunter has prepared a 10-course tasting menu with dishes like rutabaga pappardrelle Caesar (bagna cauda, miso) and beet harissa (feta, masabacha, duqqa granola). Take a look at some of Hunter’s dishes below. Atelier has just released reservations for April, but March openings remain.

Altelier, 4835 N. Western Avenue, reservations via Tock.