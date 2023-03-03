 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A whitefish dish sauces on a platter.
Atelier features a midwest seasonal menu like this whitefish dish.
Aliya Ikhumen/Eater Chicago

Filed under:

What to Eat at Lincoln Square’s New Fine Dining Den

Atelier continues the space’s tradition with a new chef

by Ashok Selvam
Photography by Aliya Ikhumen

It’s been a few weeks since Atelier debuted in Lincoln Square as Chicago newcomer Christian Hunter shows off the skill that garnered the attention of the James Beard Foundation.

A chef posing near a shelf with glasses.
Christian Hunter is ready to impress.

Atelier is the restaurant that replaced Michelin-starred Elizabeth, the renowned restaurant founded by Iliana Regan. While Regan has moved to Michigan to focus on writing and other endeavors, restaurant owner Tim Lacey has remodeled the space wanting a fresh start. He’s a restaurant veteran who worked at Trio Atelier, an Evanston restaurant space that saw major culinary talents like Grant Achatz (Alinea), Curtis Duffy (Grace, Ever), and Michael Carlson (Schwa).

Hunter has prepared a 10-course tasting menu with dishes like rutabaga pappardrelle Caesar (bagna cauda, miso) and beet harissa (feta, masabacha, duqqa granola). Take a look at some of Hunter’s dishes below. Atelier has just released reservations for April, but March openings remain.

Altelier, 4835 N. Western Avenue, reservations via Tock.

A table full of fine dining food.
Expect a hyperseasonal menu.
A table full of food.
The menu continues to celebrate the midwest.
A bowl with a deconstructed salad.
Rutabaga pappardelle Caesar with bagna cauda and miso.
A round table with a fish dish and an orange cocktail.
There’s alcoholic and NA drink pairings available.
A colorfully sauced fish dish.
Whitefish with charred potato and pepita salsa verde in brown butter.
A tray with two tarts.
Foie gras creme brulee, crouton ice cream sandwich, and furikake biscotti chocolate with cardamom.

Chicago Restaurant Openings

Lakeview’s Frozen Custard Shop Returns and Four More Openings

Coming Attractions

Dusek’s Refreshes With a New Prix Fixe Menu in Pilsen

Coming Attractions

Wicker Park Wizard-Themed Speakeasy Will Unleash a Cauldron of Dark Malort Magic

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world