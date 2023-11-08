 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The kitchen at the Smyth
Chef John Shields now works at a three-Michelin-starred restaurant.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Filed under:

Here Are Chicago’s Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand Winners for 2023

The Smyth is now Chicago’s second three-Michelin-starred restaurant while Indienne becomes the city’s only Michelin-starred Indian restaurant

by Ashok Selvam
Ashok Selvam is the editor of Eater Chicago and a native Chicagoan armed with more than two decades of award-winning journalism. Now covering the world of restaurants and food, his nut graphs are super nutty.

For years, Michelin inspectors have made chefs John and Karen Urie Shields wait. Their daring tasting menu restaurant — the Smyth — sat on the precipice of greatness with two Michelin Stars, one star short of perfection.

The Fulton Market tasting-menu restaurant is rich with unique produce grown by some of the best farms in the Midwest and it’s one of the toughest reservations — and most expensive — in the city. It opened in 2016 and quickly earned one star. The rating doubled to two in 2017 and that’s where it’s remained. The Smyth enjoyed success, along with casual basement bar sibling, The Loyalist. In recent years, observers wondered if Smyth had what it takes to be elevated to a full three-star rating.

There were 139 three-star restaurants in the world with 13 restaurants in America with three stars and the only one in Chicago is chef Grant Achatz’s Alinea.

That all changed on Tuesday night as Michelin announced its latest ratings for restaurants in Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. The Smyth finally broke its two-star ceiling.

“It’s crazy, I have no words at all,” a stunned John Shields said while accepting the three-star accolade in New York. “I can’t even fucking believe this, I can’t. I’m humbled to even be here, standing here. I feel like I don’t deserve it. And now I’m going to spend the rest of my life making sure that you guys believe in what we’re doing, so thank you very much.”

The Smyth’s win was the finale for Michelin’s experiment in flying in chefs from Chicago, New York, and D.C for an awards show. The hype included a time-elapsed video showing an artist finishing off a portrait of the Smyth’s two chefs to tease the three-star announcement.

“Their cooking is bold and often pushes boundaries, all the while impressing,” Michelin inspectors wrote in a release. “Sheer creativity is applied to seasonal produce, some of which comes from their garden.”

A colorfully sauced fish dish.
Atelier has impressed.
Aliya Ikhumen/Eater Chicago

Michelin awarded 21 Chicago restaurants with stars at a Tuesday night event in New York hosted by Adam Richman who immediately attempted a bad Chicago accent in his opening monologue. That includes two newcomers. Atelier, which opened in February in the Lincoln Square space where Iliana Regan’s Elizabeth stood, scored a one-star rating. Chef Christian Hunter and his team impressed inspectors by “working quietly and seamlessly, the kitchen delivers a carefully calibrated tasting menu supported by nearby farms and packed with flavor and originality.”

Hunter, who moved to Chicago earlier this year after earning a James Beard nomination for his work at Community Table in Litchfield County Connecticut, becomes the only Black chef in Chicago to preside over a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Chicago also now has a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant, just in time for Diwali. Despite a local story that questioned his credibility, chef Sujan Sarkar walks home a winner. Indienne, which playfully blends contemporary plating and Indian flavors, brings home a star: “His food may look like pieces of art but taste like familiar favorites pulled from across his vibrant homeland,” inspectors writes of Sarkar and Indienne. “At times showcasing a hint of French sensibility, pani puris, chats, and curries arrive deftly spiced and elegantly presented.”

A lamb chop with a bottle of opened wine and some red wine in a glass.
Indienne is now Chicago’s only Michelin-starred Indian restaurant.
Chris Peters/Eater Chicago

Michelin has also established an award for environmentally friendly restaurants called the Green Star. Daisies, a selection on Michelin’s value-minded Bib Gourmand list, earned that prize after moving to a larger location in Logan Square. The Midwest-Italian restaurant “has a fermentation program to preserve produce and limit waste, as well as a compost program to fertilize the farm’s soil and feed its chickens,” inspectors write.

Daisies is now one of 28 restaurants in the North America with Green Stars. Daisies chef Joe Frillman accepted the award in New York and greeted Michelin mascot Bibendum with a handshake and a salutation that could become a meme: “What’s up, brother?”

At 21 restaurants, Chicago’s star tally is down two from last year. A pair of restaurants from last year’s list, Elizabeth and Claudia, were removed due to closures. Meanwhile, Lincoln Park’s scenic farm-to-table pioneer North Pond lost its star, and so did Lincoln Square’s Goosefoot.

A large dining room with a lot of wood tables and black chairs.
Daisies in Logan Square was recognized for its sustainability efforts.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

As for the Bib Gourmands, five new additions were announced last week (Boonie’s, Cellar Door Provisions, Pompette, Union, Yao Yao). These are restaurants where diners could order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for about $50 without tax and gratuity, according to a Michelin spokesperson.

A total of 47 made Chicago’s list, a decrease from last year’s 55 restaurants. Six were removed after their closures (Dos Urban Cantina, Flat & Point, Funkenhausen, GT Fish & Oyster, Joe’s Imports, Pizzeria Bebu). A trio of restaurants were also removed from the list — DeColores (a Mexican restaurant in Garfield Ridge), Herb (a Thai fine dining restaurant in Edgewater), and Marisol (the restaurant from the Lula Cafe team inside the Museum of Contemporary Art).

Separately, four Chicago restaurant professionals received honors. Elske’s Monica Casillas-Rios received the Exceptional Cocktails Award; Sepia’s Alex Ring earned the Sommelier Award; Giant’s Josh Perlman won the Outstanding Service Award; Atelier’s Hunter took home the Young Chef Award.

A chef posing near a shelf with glasses.
Atelier chef Christian Hunter was honored twice, once as individually and again for his team’s effort.
Aliya Ikhumen/Eater Chicago

Michelin delayed the customary spring release of their awards as the company deciphers the evolving digital news landscape, atmoizing its content with several announcements. The joint party in New York was supposed to introduce an element of drama, with chefs finding out about their rankings in real time.

Check out the two list of Chicago’s winners below.

Chicago’s 2023 Michelin Stars

*Denotes new for 2023

Three Stars

Alinea

*Smyth (elevated from two stars)

Two Stars

Ever

Moody Tongue

Oriole

One Star

*Atelier

Boka

EL Ideas

Elske

Esme

Galit

*Indienne

Kasama

Mako

Next

Omakase Yume

Porto

Schwa

Sepia

Temporis

Topolobampo

Chicago’s 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmands

*Denotes new for 2023

Apolonia

Avec

Birrieria Zaragoza

Bloom Plant Based Kitchen

*Boonie’s

Cabra

*Cellar Door Provisions

Chef’s Special Cocktail bar

Chilam Balam

Ciccio Mio

Cira

Daisies

Dear Margaret

Duck Inn

Etta

Frontera

Ghin Khao

Giant

Gilt Bar

Girl & The Goat

HaiSous

Ina Mae

Kie-Gol-Lanee

La Josie

Lardon

Longman & Eagle

Lula Cafe

Mama Delia

Mango Pickle

mfk

Mi Tocaya

Mott St

Munno Pizzeria

Nella

Perilla

Pleasant House Pub

*Pompette

Proxi

Purple Pig

Sochi

Sol de Mexico

Superkhana International

Table, Donkey, and Stick

Tortello

*Union

Virtue

*Yao Yao

Foursquare

Mango Pickle

5842 North Broadway, , IL 60660 (773) 944-5555 Visit Website
Foursquare

Temporis

933 North Ashland Avenue, , IL 60622 (773) 697-4961 Visit Website
Foursquare

GT Fish & Oyster

531 North Wells Street, , IL 60654 (312) 929-3501 Visit Website
Foursquare

Herb

5424 North Broadway, , IL 60640 (773) 944-9050 Visit Website
Foursquare

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 773 276 7110 Visit Website
Foursquare

Cellar Door Provisions

3025 West Diversey Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 697-8337 Visit Website
Foursquare

Avec

615 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661 (312) 377-2002 Visit Website

Flat & Point

3524 West Fullerton Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 904-7152 Visit Website
Foursquare

Dear Margaret

2965 North Lincoln Avenue, , IL 60657 (773) 360-8213 Visit Website

Esme

2200 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614 Visit Website
Foursquare

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, , IL 60622 (773) 697-3790 Visit Website
Foursquare

Boka

1729 North Halsted Street, , IL 60614 (312) 337-6070 Visit Website
Foursquare

Sol de Mexico

3018 North Cicero Avenue, , IL 60641 (773) 282-4119 Visit Website
Foursquare

EL ideas

2419 West 14th Street, , IL 60608 (312) 226-8144 Visit Website
Foursquare

Birrieria Zaragoza

4852 South Pulaski Road, , IL 60632 (773) 523-3700 Visit Website
Foursquare

etta

1840 West North Avenue, , IL 60622 (312) 757-4444 Visit Website
Foursquare

Funkenhausen

1709 West Chicago Avenue, , IL 60622 (312) 929-4727 Visit Website
Foursquare

Gilt Bar

230 West Kinzie Street, , IL 60654 (312) 464-9544 Visit Website
Foursquare

DeColores

1626 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60608 (312) 226-9886 Visit Website
Foursquare

Mako

731 West Lake Street, , IL 60661 (312) 988-0687 Visit Website
Foursquare

Cabra

200 North Green Street, , IL 60607 (312) 761-1717 Visit Website
Foursquare

Ciccio Mio

226 West Kinzie Street, , IL 60654 (312) 796-3316 Visit Website
Foursquare

Porto

1600 West Chicago Avenue, , IL 60622 (312) 600-6336 Visit Website
Foursquare

Apolonia

2201 South Michigan Avenue, , IL 60616 (312) 363-2431 Visit Website
Foursquare

Feed

2803 West Chicago Avenue, , IL 60622 (773) 489-4600 Visit Website

After

1338 W. Fulton Street, Chicago, IL Visit Website
Foursquare

Girl & The Goat

809 West Randolph Street, , IL 60607 (312) 492-6262 Visit Website
Foursquare

Pizzeria Bebu

1521 N Fremont St, Chicago, IL 60642 (312) 280-6000
Foursquare

Chilam Balam

3023 North Broadway, , IL 60657 (773) 296-6901 Visit Website
Foursquare

Thank You

3152 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (773) 961-7475 Visit Website
Foursquare

Oriole

661 West Walnut Street, , IL 60661 (312) 877-5899 Visit Website
Foursquare

Marisol

205 East Pearson Street, , IL 60611 (312) 799-3599 Visit Website

OMAKASE YUME

651 West Washington Boulevard, , IL 60661 (312) 265-1610 Visit Website

Kie-Gol-Lanee

5004 North Sheridan Road, , IL 60640 (872) 241-9088 Visit Website
Foursquare

Tortello

1746 West Division Street, , IL 60622 (773) 360-1293 Visit Website
Foursquare

Lardon

2200 North California Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 697-4444 Visit Website
Foursquare

Bloom Plant Based Kitchen

1559 North Milwaukee Avenue, , IL 60622 (312) 363-3110 Visit Website
Foursquare

Sepia

123 North Jefferson Street, , IL 60661 (312) 441-1920 Visit Website
Foursquare

Elske

1350 West Randolph Street, , IL 60607 (312) 733-1314 Visit Website
Foursquare

La Josie

740 West Randolph Street, , IL 60661 (312) 929-2900 Visit Website
Foursquare

Topolobampo

445 North Clark Street, , IL 60654 (312) 661-1434 Visit Website
Foursquare

Packed

1321 E 57th St, Chicago, IL 60637 (312) 219-6544 Visit Website
Foursquare

Smyth

177 North Ada Street, , IL 60607 (773) 913-3773 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Loyalist

177 North Ada Street, , IL 60607 (773) 913-3774 Visit Website
Foursquare

Next

953 West Fulton Market, , IL 60607 Visit Website
Foursquare

Galit

2429 North Lincoln Avenue, , IL 60614 (773) 360-8755 Visit Website
Foursquare

Mama Delia

, , IL 60622 (312) 487-1236 Visit Website
Foursquare

Indienne

217 West Huron Street, , IL 60654 (312) 291-9427 Visit Website
Foursquare

Moody Tongue

2515 South Wabash Avenue, , IL 60616 (312) 600-5111 Visit Website
Foursquare

Superkhana International

3059 West Diversey Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 661-9028 Visit Website

Yao Yao

230 West Cermak Road, , IL 60616 (312) 929-4279 Visit Website
Foursquare

Mott St

1401 North Ashland Avenue, , IL 60622 (773) 687-9977 Visit Website
Foursquare

Lula Cafe

2537 North Kedzie Boulevard, , IL 60647 (773) 489-9554 Visit Website
Foursquare

Pleasant House Pub

2119 South Halsted Street, , IL 60608 (773) 523-7437 Visit Website
Foursquare

Giant

3209 West Armitage Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 252-0997 Visit Website
Foursquare

Proxi

565 West Randolph Street, , IL 60661 (312) 466-1950 Visit Website
Foursquare

Alinea

1723 North Halsted Street, , IL 60614 Visit Website
Foursquare

Goosefoot

2656 West Lawrence Avenue, , IL 60625 (773) 942-7547 Visit Website
Foursquare

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 West Armitage Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 661-6452 Visit Website
Foursquare

Daisies

2375 North Milwaukee Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 697-9443 Visit Website

HaiSous

1800 S. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL Visit Website

North Pond

, , IL 60614

Virtue

1462 E. 53rd Street, Chicago, IL
Foursquare

Cira

200 North Green Street, , IL 60607 (312) 761-1777 Visit Website

Elizabeth

4835 North Western Avenue, , IL 60625 Visit Website
Foursquare

Ever

1330 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607 Visit Website
Foursquare

Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar

2165 North Western Avenue, , IL 60647 (773) 666-5143 Visit Website

Ina Mae

1415 North Wood Street, , IL 60622 (773) 360-8320 Visit Website
IDK

Sautéed Standup Combines Two of Chicago’s Favorite Pastimes: Eating and Comedy

Pop-Ups

A Local Fernet Brand’s Debut at The Long Room and Three More Chicago Pop-ups

Chicago Restaurant Closings

Boston Market Bails on Chicago and Five More Closures