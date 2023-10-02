 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Vegan maki
Vegan sushi from Bloom is among the options at XMarket.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

Chicago’s Vegan Food Hall Features Meatless Italian Beef, Fish-Free Sushi, and More

XMarket, Uptown’s new vegan grocery store, opens with six restaurants

by Ashok Selvam
Photography by Barry Brecheisen

Can Chicago sustain an all-vegan food hall in Uptown? Running any type of food hall is challenging thanks to inflation, consumer spending habits, and profit margins.

The owners of XMarket hope that vegans will support the venue, just off DuSable Lake Shore Drive’s Montrose exit. It debuted last week with six restaurants.

The food hall is inside XMarket’s vegan grocery store, which the parent company — PlantX — calls the world’s largest vegan store. It opened in summer 2022. The food hall lineup includes Chicago names already known among local vegans.

  • Kitchen 17, known for years for its vegan deep-dish pies in Lakeview before moving to Avondale, has unveiled a stall serving thin-crust pies.
  • Bloom Plant-Based Kitchen, a pandemic pivot from Rodolfo Cuadros, the James Beard-reconized chef from Amaru in Wicker Park, has unveiled a sushi counter without the fish. It’s an alternative to Planta Queen and will serve omakase.
  • Kale My Name, which has locations in Albany Park and LA, brings its soups, wraps, and salads to the food hall.
  • El Hongo Magico, a vegan caterer that’s focused on tacos with mushrooms, is debuting with food from a chef, Michael Flores, who has worked at restaurants like S.K.Y. in Pilsen and Boka.
  • Chicago Not Dogs is a street food vendor that has ping-ponged between Chicago and San Diego has a stall with veganized versions of hot dogs and Italian beef.
  • 2d Restaurant, the Lakeview cafe with a remarkable black and white comic book-style design, slings plant-based pastries and coffee.

PlantX is a Canadian company that was focused on eCommerce and is now branching into physical stores with locations in Venice, California, and outside of Vancouver.

Walk through the Chicago space below.

XMarket food hall, 804 W. Montrose, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

XMarket’s exterior.
Person with a green basket emptying purchases on the cashier conveyor belt.
A food hall’s tables and chairs.

Does Uptown have enough of population density to support a food hall?

Kale My Name’s owner will tell customers to check his Instagram for updates.
Kale My Name
Vegan wraps, junk food, and more from Kale My Name.
There’s no deep dish pictured.
Perhaps eating more mushrooms can help folks clean up their diets.
Vegan tacos on a plate.
This taqueria specializes in using mushrooms.

Vegan Italian beef is always popular.
The spices are good, but what about a vegan beef’s texture?
Bloom will serve omakase.
The chefs at Bloom have always embraced international flavors.
This is a preview of 2d Restaurant’s stall while it was still in the works.

