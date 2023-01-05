 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chicago Democrats Snack on Garrett Popcorn During Deadlocked U.S. House Speaker Elections

The iconic snack could be elevated to meme legend with the latest failed vote

by Ashok Selvam
Three tins from Garrett Popcorn Shops.
Garrett Popcorn is a Chicago icon.
Garrett Popcorn

Popcorn is the stuff the great internet memes are made of, and as the third day of a historic stalled speaker election continued, Chicago Democrats ensured the city’s premier kernels made it to the U.S. House floor.

According to the Tribune, on Tuesday, January 3, House Democrats were munching on Garrett Popcorn procured by Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Robin Kelly. The popcorn tubs were to celebrate the first day of the 118th Congress. But as the House could not elect a speaker, the would-be celebratory snack turned to oral fixation while watching Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy lose his ninth bid for House speaker.

Garrett is a popular chain with locations in Chicago’s airports and downtown and even made an appearance at the James Beard Awards last year at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The Chicago mix of cheddar and caramel is an item Chicagoans crave while living away from home. Schakowsky tells the Trib that she ordered “the biggest size they had,” which happened to be the Celebration size, which contains 111 cups of popcorn. That retails for $144.

Popcorn has held a special place in internet culture with memes featuring Michael Jackson, Jon Stewart, and Stephen Colbert. Former late-night star Andy Richter, a graduate of Chicago’s Columbia College, appreciated the Democrat’s choice of popcorn. The Lincoln Project also endorsed the move.

Republicans cited their rival’s popcorn as evidence they weren’t taking the election seriously. Democrats brandished bags, seemingly relishing the GOP’s challenges. Republicans also chided Democrats for drinking alcohol. Hopefully, it was riesling. It pairs beautifully with Garrett’s.

