 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Sports Bar Replacing Rocking Horse Opens in Logan Square

Roundhouse pays homage to the ‘80s and serves Italian beef fried rice

by Naomi Waxman
A round white plate holds a large pile of Italian beef fried rice.
A sports bar with a surprising menu has landed in Logan Square.
Roundhouse

Roundhouse, a new sports bar that pairs game day viewing with eclectic culinary mashups like Italian beef fried rice and cheeseburger egg rolls is open in the former home of 12-year-old neighborhood fixture Rocking Horse at 2535 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square.

Logan Square isn’t known for sports bars, but this ownership group, which shares investors with Uproar in Old Town (including Dante Deiana of Barstool Sports fame) sees potential in giving the area a rare sports-focused spot. Co-owner Scott Horwitch knows the location isn’t especially suited to a slick and splashy venue. He’s set out to win over locals with an approach that weds the city’s storied dive bar culture to a friendly space for fans. The space’s popular back patio will be unveiled in the spring.

While it does feature around 30 screens, Roundhouse maintains the same layout as its predecessor, albeit with a lighter aesthetic, new booths, and retractable garage doors along the front windows. “Sports brings a select, vintage kind of aesthetic,” Horwitch told Eater in September. “Roundhouse definitely has a nod to that iconic neighborhood bar scene.”

There’s also a selection of draft brews (think plenty of local options including Maplewood, Revolution, and Forbidden Root) and cocktails with names that riff on the roundhouse (a type of kick used in martial arts) theme. These include Bloodsport (in honor of the 1988 Jean-Claude Van Damme vehicle) and Put It On the Board, Yes! (the signature catchphrase of retired White Sox announcer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson).

The food lineup from chef Ariel Bagadiong (Spin) is studded with numerous nods to the Chinese food that sated Horwitch and his brother throughout hangovers in their 20s. That translates into offerings like Mongolian beef nachos, sake and soy-marinated fried chicken sandwiches, and rock shrimp with roasted pineapple and garlic ginger crumbs. Those looking for classic American bar fare also have options, including waffle fries, cheeseburgers, and Cobb salads.

Roundhouse, 2535 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Open 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Roundhouse

2535 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647 773-770-9182 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

The Latest

Reader’s Popular Pandmic Pop-Up Series Pivots to Avondale

By Naomi Waxman

Chicago Has 11 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023

By Naomi Waxman

A Chicago Pizzeria Creates a Campaign to Help Rescue Dogs Find Homes

By Ashok Selvam

Gordon Ramsay’s Famous Beef Wellington Is Coming to Suburban Chicago

By Naomi Waxman

The Tastiest Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in Chicago

By Naomi Waxman

Table, Donkey and Stick’s Back After City’s Boner and Three More Openings

By Naomi Waxman

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world