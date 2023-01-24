A Chicago Pizzeria Creates a Campaign to Help Rescue Dogs Find Homes

One of Chicago’s top pizzerias has teamed up with PAWS Chicago on a unique campaign to bring potential pet owners together with the very good boys and girls who are overlooked and have been with the shelter the longest.

Piece Pizza is calling the effort Slice to Meet You! in which the pizza shop attaches a PAWS flier to each pizza box featuring a dog available at PAWS Lincoln Park shelter. There’s a QR code that customers can check out for more information on their potential new pet.

Beyond raising attention, Piece has also launched a new chef pizza series. For January, the special comes from Smoque BBQ’s Barry Sorkin and Hot Doug’s Doug Sohn. No, Sorkin won’t be using Smoque barbecue sauces here. It’s a sauceless white pizza with Hot Doug’s jalapeño-jack sausage, smoked portobello mushrooms, and a dash of basil.

Piece is donating $5 from each chef’s pizza to PAWS. The February pizza — whose toppings haven’t been revealed — will come from chef Matthias Merges of Billy Sunday, Mordecai, and Yusho fame. Merges’ pie should go on sale on February 9. Piece has lined up Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo) for March.

The New Haven-style pizzeria has been hosting charity events for years. Last year, it raised money for the Night Ministry and co-owner Bill Jacobs has raised thousands of dollars for Pilot Light, a group of Chicago chefs that brings food education into the classroom.