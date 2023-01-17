Lawry’s The Prime Rib’s Return and Three More Pop-Ups to Know

As 2023 gets underway and grey days become the norm in Chicago, the city’s bars and restaurants are working hard to draw would-be patrons out of their homes for fun and festivities. That means locals and visitors have plenty of eating and drinking opportunities to look forward to — a key strategy to staving off seasonal ennui. Follow along for a sampling of the best the city has to offer in this week’s Eater Chicago pop-up round-up.

Have a pop-up that should be listed? Email information to chicago@eater.com.

January 17

Chinatown: Chicagoans can toast the Year of the Rabbit in late January at a Lunar New Year pop-up from festive drinking spot Nine Bar, Chinatown’s sole cocktail bar, and Kasama, the only Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant in the world. The collaborators are slowly releasing details about the event, including a cocktail list with creative concoctions like Sushi Restaurant Salad (The Botanist gin, celery root, cucumber, carrot, ginger, citrus) and Hong Kong French Toast (Mt. Gay aged rum, brioche, maple syrup, baking spice, condensed milk, whole egg). The pop-up is first-come-first-served. Year of the Rabbit at Nine Bar, Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 216 W. Cermak Road.

Grand Boulevard: Lauded Chicago chefs Lamar Moore and Cliff Rome (Peach’s Restaurant) in March will join forces with chef Chutatip ‘Nok’ Suntaranon (Kalaya Thai Kitchen) for a brunch pop-up under the banner of the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America series, which aims to support and celebrate independent restaurants across the U.S. The multi-course menu remains under wraps for now, but attendees can expect a beverage pairing for each course. Tickets ($300 each) and more details are available via SquadUP. Taste America: Chicago at Peach’s Restaurant, Seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 4652 S. King Drive.

River North: RPM Steak, the glitzy downtown steakhouse known for serving the likes of President Obama and Lady Gaga, will in early February host a nostalgic two-day collaborative tribute to shuttered Chicago steakhouse icon Lawry’s The Prime Rib. Lawry’s closed at the end of 2020 after nearly half a century, but fans can savor one last taste of the institution with offerings such as a modern take on its signature “spinning salad bowl,” Beeman Ranch wagyu prime rib with all the fixings, and Baked Alaska that’s flaméed tableside. Tickets ($185 each) are available via Tock. Lawry’s The Prime Rib Collaboration Dinner at RPM Steak, Seatings at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, and Wednesday, February 8, 66 W. Kinzie Street.

West Loop: Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Sisters will host a Filipino brunch pop-up in late January featuring chef Kathy Vega Hardy, owner of Taste of the Philippines inside the Chicago French Market. Vega Hardy will offer two seatings for her multi-course brunch, which will feature dishes including pork lumpia or vegetarian egg rolls, fried rice with longanisa and Cebu lechon, and ube doughnuts. Tickets ($45 each) and more details are available via Tock. Filipino brunch at Saigon Sisters, Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 567 W. Lake Street.