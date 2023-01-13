Here’s What to Eat for Brunch at Loyalist

One of Chicago’s most acclaimed restaurants is about to drop its inaugural brunch.

Loyalist, a casual restaurant underneath two-Michelin-starred Smyth, is this weekend debuting a special Sunday brunch service that should raise eyebrows. First, take a look at the thick-cut bacon. This isn’t what 24-hour diners serve. This is Fulton Market and Publican has already raised the bar for pork. Loyalist wants to be the king of swine.

John and Karen Urie Shields have looked forward to offering brunch, but it’s taken longer than anticipated. They hope dishes like truffled deviled eggs with black truffle and tarragon and foie grade eclair with a foie gras ganache and black truffle-lavender cream can excite diners.

The Loyalist is also serving its full cocktail menu with new brunch drinks. An Irish coffee is spiked with Tullamore Dew and a second caffeinated beverage, the Coffee Grog, comes with rum and grapefruit. There’s also a drink named for the man who would be Superman, the Weatherman himself: Nicolas Sage.

Check out a few of the dishes below.

The Loyalist brunch, debuts Sunday, January 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday. Reservations via Tock.