Here’s What to Eat for Brunch at Loyalist

Foie gras eclairs, thick bacon, and creative drinks provide a unique brunch choice

by Ashok Selvam
Photography by Chris Peters
A piece of foice on a plate that literally says foie gras.
That’s a foie gras eclair.
Chris Peters/Eater Chicago

One of Chicago’s most acclaimed restaurants is about to drop its inaugural brunch.

Loyalist, a casual restaurant underneath two-Michelin-starred Smyth, is this weekend debuting a special Sunday brunch service that should raise eyebrows. First, take a look at the thick-cut bacon. This isn’t what 24-hour diners serve. This is Fulton Market and Publican has already raised the bar for pork. Loyalist wants to be the king of swine.

John and Karen Urie Shields have looked forward to offering brunch, but it’s taken longer than anticipated. They hope dishes like truffled deviled eggs with black truffle and tarragon and foie grade eclair with a foie gras ganache and black truffle-lavender cream can excite diners.

The Loyalist is also serving its full cocktail menu with new brunch drinks. An Irish coffee is spiked with Tullamore Dew and a second caffeinated beverage, the Coffee Grog, comes with rum and grapefruit. There’s also a drink named for the man who would be Superman, the Weatherman himself: Nicolas Sage.

Check out a few of the dishes below.

Two slabs of bacon on a plate with sauce and pecans.
This isn’t normal bacon.
A slice of quiche next to a salad on a floral print plate.
Quiche.
A dollop of caviar on an omelet surrounded by a white sauce and sorrel leaves.
Foie gras eclair with foie gras ganache and black truffle-lavender cream and camembert omelet with Spence Farm eggs, beurre blanc, camembert, and sorrel.
Chris Peters
Pink sauce on top of two deviled eggs with dollops of caviar on top and nasturtium leaves.
Truffled deviled eggs.
A purple cocktail in a glass garnished with a dried orange slice and mint leaves.
Purple Parlez-Vous (mezcal, Fernet Branca, cherry blossom, cinnamon, pineapple, lime).
A coffee cocktail in a crystal goblet with foam on top.
Irish Coffee (Tullamore Dew, coffee, demerara, amaretto cream, nutmeg).
A tall glass shown from above with an apricot-colored cocktail topped by a skewered apricot.
Fig Destroyer (Belvedere Vodka, fig, apricot, pear, thyme, lemon soda).
A coupe glass with a yellow cocktail garnished by a sage leaf.
Nicolas Sage (vodka, banana, sage-honey, soda).
A daiquiri glass filled with crushed ice and a green-tinged cocktail garnished with mint and dried citrus.
Coffee Glog (rum, coffee, grapefruit, lime, demerara).

The Loyalist brunch, debuts Sunday, January 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday. Reservations via Tock.

