A bowl of pasta Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago

Eden Introduces Dinner Service at Its New Digs in Avondale

The restaurant has been reborn as an all-day cafe

by Ashok Selvam
Photography by Kim Kovacik

Dinner service debuted this week at Eden in Avondale three months after the restaurant opened for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant morphs to full service in the evening, serving more composed dishes from the kitchen team of co-owner and chief culinary officer Devon Quinn and executive chef Tim Havidic.

Eden, located on the hallowed grounds where encased meats superstore Hot Doug’s once stood across the street from Cafe Tola, offers Chicago an all-day dining experience with patio space, a place to linger and get a healthy salad packed with ingredients grown on-site in Quinn’s urban garden. There are also indulgent specials like decadent French dip sandwich.

An empty dining room near a window with black painted walls.
Slice steak over greens.
A chicken breast with greens on top.

Wood-Grilled Chicken Paillard with fermented black bean, pear slaw, and garden herbs.

The delayed opening allowed the chefs to launch a late-summer menu. Most entrees come from the wood-fired oven, with options such as chicken, skirt steak, and pan-roasted salmon. Pastas include a tagliatelle with blond bolognese and a herbed-ricotta gnocchi. There are also ample gluten-free and veggie options. Walk through the space below.

Quinn’s wife, Jodi Fyfe, owns Paramount Events. The two opened the first iteration of Eden in December 2016 in the West Loop. The modern American restaurant closed in summer 2020 as the couple elected not to renew the lease in during the pandemic’s chaos. The all-day aspect is new, and now their fresh vision has fully arrived.

Eden, 2734 W. Roscoe Street, breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday; dinner 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Bar bites from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday. Reservations via OpenTable.

A bar corner with stools and lights.
The bar also serves a special collaboration beer with Great Central Brewing Company.
A drink in wine glass with a blood orange garnish.
Eden’s cocktails will have fun touches, often using ingredients grown on premises in the urban garden.
A coupe drink handed in front of the camera.
Elevenses (Earl Grey Citadelle Gin, Lemon, Lavender Honey, Egg White)
A salad in a big bowl.
The salads are fresh and tasty.
A veggie dish featuring a carrot.
Breakfast burrito
A basket of fries next to a beef sandwich sliced in half.

The French dip is hearty.

