A Wicker Park Tiki Bar and Nine Upcoming Bars and Restaurants

Look no further than Eater Chicago's guide to fall 2022's coming attractions for dining.

Andersonville: Tex-Mex restaurant and bar Lonesome Rose has applied for a liquor license at 5308-5310 N. Clark Street, the former home of Octavio Cantina & Kitchen and short-lived LGBTQ bar the Birdcage. The project is from Land & Sea Dept., the hospitality group behind numerous restaurants including Longman & Eagle, which opened an outpost of Parson’s Chicken & Fish last summer in Andersonville. An opening time frame is not yet established, but a rep promises plenty of indoor seating, a large bar, and a back patio.

Bronzeville: Local development and engineering firm Milhouse Development in September announced a proposal for the Grove Bronzeville, a three-story food hall and market slated for a property at 4731-59 S. Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Block Club Chicago. Milhouse leadership tells reporters that they aim to design the first floor with stalls for Black women entrepreneurs, and weave in a collaborative coding training program with House of Attention that will create a so-called “metaverse restaurant” to offer diners a virtual vacation while they dine. The group hopes to close on the property and go before Chicago’s Plan Commission by November or December.

Englewood: A collective of Chicago entrepreneurs, architects, and designers called E.G. Woode has announced plans to build a $5.3 million space with two restaurants and a test kitchen at 1022 W. 63rd Street, according to Block Club Chicago. Dubbed the E.G. Woode Food Hub, the location will house casual soul food spot Pass the Peas and Ellie’s Urban Grill, a fast-casual restaurant with wings, salmon croquettes, and more. Operators aim to launch the project in fall 2023.

Old Town: Gianni Gallucci, champion competitive pizza maker and owner of Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana, is at work on a project called Gallucci Italian Imports at 301 W. North Avenue, according to What Now Chicago. Patrons can expect a variety of Italian meats, cheeses, and wines, as well as New York-style pizza (whole or by the slice), square-cut slices, and sandwiches on semolina bread.

Wicker Park: The Robey hotel will open Clever Coyote, a new tiki bar, in the building’s long-unused 1,579-square-foot second-floor space on Thursday, October 6 at 2018 W. North Avenue, according to the Tribune. Beverage director Michael Choi plans to offer his interpretationofon classics like the Rye Tai, which substitutes rye whiskey for traditional rum, and charcoal-infused Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden fans may appreciate that one) with mezcal, tequila, and roasted grapefruit syrup. Cafe Robey chef Michael Elliott will supplement the drinks with a menu of chicken wings and steamed bao. Tiki is a complicated subject, with some bars distancing themselves from the old concepts, which has triggered some fans who are worried about so-called cancel culture. It’s the first tiki bar to open in Chicago since Lost Lake closed in Logan Square.

Wicker Park: Pizza Metro, which has been closed for the summer isn’t permanently shuttered at 1707 W. Division Street. Many feared the worst after seeing the windows papered up. Owner Marco Schiavoni emails Eater Chicago writing that his Roman-style pizza shop, a clutch late-night eatery, will reopen in mid-October after they freshen up the space.

Wicker Park: Sushi+ Rotary Sushi Bar never got off the ground during the pandemic at 1352 N. Milwaukee Avenue. So there’s been new signage for a hot pot spot called Shabu+ Rotary Hot Pot.

West Loop: Levain Bakery, the East Coast brand with a cult following drawn by its massive, gooey cookies, will open its first Chicago location in November at 840 W. Randolph Street, the former home of adored watering hole Maude’s Liquor Bar, according to Crain’s. Chicagoans have eagerly awaited news of a launch since the project was first announced in March, marking the company’s 11th outpost since its founding in 1995. Another shop is slated to open soon in Los Angeles.

West Town: Veteran Chicago chef Dan Weiland, previously of well-known restaurants including Avec, Blackbird, and Forbidden Root, is aiming for a spring 2023 opening for his new restaurant Lili at 1934 W. Chicago Avenue, according to What Now Chicago. Would-be diners can get a sneak peek, however, at a series of pop-ups Weiland is holding through the fall. His new American menu includes options like a ratatouille and goat cheese tart, burrata with charred tomato sauce and pickled watermelon rind, and malted hanger steak.

West Town: Jake Potashnick, a chef who’s built a strong social media presence on TikTok and Instagram has plans to take over the former Tamale Guy Chicago and WHISK space at 2018 W. Chicago Avenue. The restaurant would be called Feld, and he held a pop-up in September at Nine Bar in Chinatown. Potashnick says in a TikTok post that he’s going to gut the space, which he is in the process of buying — not renting.

