A pair of hands places an orange peel garnish into a red-orange cocktail filled with ice.
Meadowlark patrons can imbibe in concoctions like the Red-Tailed Hawk.
Jack X. Li/Eater Chicago

Inside Logan Square’s New Intimate Den of Fancy Cocktails

Meadowlark, from the owners of Lardon and Union. will debut next week

by Naomi Waxman
Photography by Jack X. Li

Meadowlark Hospitality will finally complete its Logan Square trilogy when its namesake, the Meadowlark, a diminutive, moody cocktail bar and sister venue to Lardon and Union, opens next week on the corner of California Avenue and Palmer Street.

At a mere 825 square feet, the Meadowlark is cozy with nods to the building’s 110-year history: it seats 30 between dark leather chesterfield couches and stools lining a white quartz bar amid dark mahogany paneling, antique books on built-in shelves, and brass accents. “We want it to be a warm, comforting — but clean — canvas for us to paint on,” beverage director Abe Vucekovich told Eater in September.

A long curved white bar lined with leather barstools.
A row of old, weathered books of varying heights and colors sit beside a round brass bookend.

Partner Steve Lewis spent a year and a half collecting antiques for the Meadowlark.

Vucekovich created 16 cocktails for the Meadowlark’s opening menu, each named for a bird native to the Midwest, presented to patrons via a lushly illustrated menu that provides a tactile experience that a QR code menu cannot, evoking classic ornithological texts. Drinks include the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird, made with Bolivian brandy, Amontillado Sherry, amaro, and smoked orange bitters; and the Snowy Owl, a concoction of Quebranta Pisco with creme de cacao, orgeat, and a shaken egg. But even as the team gears up to launch, Vucekovich is already contemplating inspiration for future menus, which could include an ode to CBGB, the iconic punk club in New York City’s East Village, and the Parisian cocktail revolution of the 1920s.

Meadowlark Hospitality partners Steve Lewis and chef Chris Thompson opened Lardon, an all-day cafe and salumeria, in July 2021, followed by beer-focused Union in March 2022. Thompson will furnish the Meadowlark with a short food menu that includes a cheese and charcuterie plate, grilled skewers, and potato chips with caviar.

Explore the Meadowlark and its opening cocktails in the photographs below.

The Meadowlark, 2812 W. Palmer Street, Scheduled to open Monday, October 3.

This cocktail looks like it might take flight.
A light orange cocktail in a tall glass decorated with a long strip of orange peel.
Great Blue Heron (Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka, pineau de charentes, manzanilla sherry, grapefruit).
A small and dimly-lit bar space with two leather couches, a curved white bar, and a row of leather bar stools.
The Meadowlark is tucked behind Lardon on Palmer Street.
A collection of bottles grouped on a back bar in front of an exposed brick wall.
A light pink cocktail and small carafe of the same cocktail sit on a small table beside a vintage brass lamp.
A pair of hands places an orange peel garnish on the edge of an orange cocktail in a coupe glass.

Western Meadowlark (Buffalo Trace Bourbon, pineapple liqueur, yellow chartreuse, lemon).

A yellow cocktail in a snifter glass topped with a layer of foam and sprinkled with spices.
Snowy Owl (Intipalka Valle Del Sol, Italia pisco, creme de cacao, orgeat nutmeg, whole egg).
The space and menus lend themselves to a little luxury.

Meadowlark

2812 W. Palmer Street, Chicago, IL 60647 Visit Website
