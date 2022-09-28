Share All sharing options for: Scofflaw, a Premier Drinking Institution, Brings in a Fine Dining Maestro To Revamp Menu

Scofflaw in Logan Square has earned its place as one of Chicago’s best cocktail bars, a lounge that nails the details for a memorable excursion. Its complimentary late-night chocolate cookies are the stuff legends are made from, a little reward to encourage customers to stay out a little more past their regular bedtimes.

The cookies are great, but Scofflaw management has made a big change. They’ve brought on a new executive chef who just launched a unique menu. Fred Chung was one of Kasama’s sous chefs when the Filipino powerhouse and French bakery opened and before the restaurant earned the world’s first Michelin star for a Flipino restaurant. He’s also spent time at two-Michelin-starred Oriole.

Chung’s new menu at Scofflaw brings a taste of Korea and New York to Logan Square; memories of eating street food in Seoul and noshing on late-night skewers in Flushing, New York. There’s also a little cajun influence as he’s partial to po-boys. His menu includes a fire chicken scallion pancake stuffed with poultry and cheese; black sesame beignets with miso caramel and black cherry jam; and a hoisin-roasted pork sandwich with Sichuan pepper sauce and collards on French bread. There’s also a pea curry dip served with garlic flatbread. The bar’s burgers — available in beef and Impossible beef — are available, too.

Check out chef Chung’s menu in the photos below. The kitchen is open until midnight.