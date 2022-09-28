 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Four plates full of food on a table.
Scofflaw’s new menu includes touches of Korean and cajun flair.
Scofflaw, a Premier Drinking Institution, Brings in a Fine Dining Maestro To Revamp Menu

Chef Fred Chung worked at Kasama and Oriole and brings tastes of Korea and New Orleans to Logan Square

by Ashok Selvam
Photography by Kim Kovacik

Scofflaw in Logan Square has earned its place as one of Chicago’s best cocktail bars, a lounge that nails the details for a memorable excursion. Its complimentary late-night chocolate cookies are the stuff legends are made from, a little reward to encourage customers to stay out a little more past their regular bedtimes.

A smiling man in an apron on an antique couch.
Scofflaw Executive Chef Fred Chung was an open sous chef at Kasama.

The cookies are great, but Scofflaw management has made a big change. They’ve brought on a new executive chef who just launched a unique menu. Fred Chung was one of Kasama’s sous chefs when the Filipino powerhouse and French bakery opened and before the restaurant earned the world’s first Michelin star for a Flipino restaurant. He’s also spent time at two-Michelin-starred Oriole.

Chung’s new menu at Scofflaw brings a taste of Korea and New York to Logan Square; memories of eating street food in Seoul and noshing on late-night skewers in Flushing, New York. There’s also a little cajun influence as he’s partial to po-boys. His menu includes a fire chicken scallion pancake stuffed with poultry and cheese; black sesame beignets with miso caramel and black cherry jam; and a hoisin-roasted pork sandwich with Sichuan pepper sauce and collards on French bread. There’s also a pea curry dip served with garlic flatbread. The bar’s burgers — available in beef and Impossible beef — are available, too.

Check out chef Chung’s menu in the photos below. The kitchen is open until midnight.

Cucumber crab with avocado salad and seasoned rice crackers.
A plate of Korean rice cakes.
Sweet & spice beef with Korean rice cakes.
A po’ boy
Hoisin-roasted pork sandwich.

