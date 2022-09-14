Garrett Popcorn Has Created a Caramel Beer With Revolution Brewing

Starting today, Garrett Popcorn and Revolution Brewing are selling a beer made with caramel popcorn. Garrett, the brand known for its mix of cheddar and caramel kernels, is partnering with the state’s best-selling craft beer brand to produce CaramelCrisp Caramel Popcorn Ale. The brown ale hit Chicago shelves Wednesday, September 14 with a statewide release slated for Saturday, October 1.

According to a brewery spokesperson, Revolution Brewing will use 450 pounds of caramel popcorn and 1,200 pounds of brown sugar for every 120 barrels of the 7 percent ABV beer. The two beloved brands are neighbors in Avondale — Garrett rents storage space (for tins and other wares) from Revolution in the building next to the brewery. The beer, which could become an annual offering, will be poured at Revolution’s taproom and brewpub, and bars and stores across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Caramel-flavored beers are nothing new, but Revolution swears this one won’t taste artificial, avoiding becoming the beer equivalent of a shoddy pumpkin spice latte. The Tribune dives into the brewing process. To avoid the synthetic taste, Revolution adds the caramel early on while brewing. There’s also a smattering of Kosher salt added at the end to remind palates of popcorn.

These novelty beers are becoming an annual bag for Garrett, which also owns Frango, the mint chocolates once owned by retailer Marshal Field’s. Last year, Frango released a mint chocolate-flavored beer with Hop Butcher for the World.

Revolution plans on selling the beer from September through November, according to a spokesperson. But that doesn’t guarantee availability. Last year, the Frango beer vanished off store shelves in a matter of weeks. It’s hard to predict the demand for a new product.