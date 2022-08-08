 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mad Social Closes After Six Years in West Loop and Three More Shutters to Know

A running log of Chicago restaurants and bars that are closed

by Naomi Waxman
An empty restaurant with dark wooden floors and tables, plus round barstools.
Mad Social opened in 2016.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago

As Chicagoans continue to revel in the respite of summer — replete with sunshine, festivals, and fun — the city’s hospitality industry is still grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, and the pressure is only ramped up by sky-high food costs and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.

Below, Eater is cataloging both temporary and permanent restaurant closures in Chicago. If you know of a restaurant, bar, or other food establishment that has closed since the start of the pandemic, please email chicago@eater.com. We will continue to update this post.

For winter and spring closures, go here.

August 8

Pilsen: Venerable Chinatown pastry spot Chiu Quon Bakery permanently closed its outpost at massive Chinese grocer and food hall 88 Marketplace due to “unforeseen circumstances,” operators announced in late July on Facebook. The family-owned institution, heralded as the oldest in Chinatown, has drawn fans since 1986 to its original location on Wentworth Avenue.

Logan Square: Mexican restaurant Ocaso is permanently closed after just under a year in business, co-owner Areerat Potikul announced in late July on Instagram. Potikul and her business partners opened Ocaso in September 2021 in the former Masa Azul space on Diversey Avenue. In November, ownership fell victim to phishing fraudsters who played havoc with the restaurant’s reservation system, shut down online orders on its website, and created a fake business page on Facebook.

Logan Square: Longtime neighborhood bar and restaurant the Rocking Horse is permanently closed after 12 years following a dispute between owner Anthony Fiacchino and landlord Martin Barboza, according to Block Club Chicago. Originally founded in 2009, the Rocking Horse struggled to transition to a takeout model during Chicago’s pandemic shutdowns. Once it was able to reopen for indoor service, however, Fiacchino tells reporters that it was plagued by constant issues with the building that got in the way of regular operations. Barboza, on the other hand, claims that Fiacchino owes $150,000 for back rent and other costs, and says he addressed concerns with the building’s infrastructure as soon as he was able. Barboza reportedly served Fiacchino with an eviction notice in fall 2021. Renovations are now underway at the Milwaukee Avenue space, but Barboza declined to provide details on future plans.

West Loop: Mad Social, the creative Italian American restaurant from second generation restaurateur Gina Stefani (daughter of prolific Chicago hospitality operator Phil Stefani), has permanently closed after six years, ownership announced in early August on Facebook. A replacement is already in line to take over the space, Stefani writes. The Madison Street restaurant had sat closed from March 2020 until January 2022, and then faced the same staffing challenges as the rest of the hospitality industry, she tells Block Club.

Foursquare

Chiu Quon Bakery

1127 West Argyle Street, , IL 60640 (773) 907-8888 Visit Website

88 Marketplace

2105 South Jefferson Street, , IL 60616 (312) 929-4926

Mad Social

1140 West Madison Street, , IL 60607 (312) 243-2097 Visit Website

More From Eater Chicago

Loading comments...

The Latest

Staffing Challenges Continue to Cause Chaos for Chicago’s Restaurants

By Ashok Selvam

Intelligentsia Coffee’s Chicago Cafe Workers Vote to Unionize

By Naomi Waxman

Mindy Segal’s Return and Three More Openings in Chicago

By Naomi Waxman and Eater Staff

Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches

By Ashok Selvam

Food Network Spotlights How a Chicago Chef Uses Food to Teach School Kids

By Naomi Waxman and Ashok Selvam

Big Star Is Opening a Third Location With a Mariscos Twist

By Ashok Selvam

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Chicago newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world