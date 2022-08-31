Ann Sather’s Owner Alderman Tom Tunney Won’t Run for Reelection

After almost two decades, Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward) — known to many as Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s influential vice mayor and owner of 77-year-old Swedish-style breakfast spot Ann Sather in Lakeview — will not run for reelection and instead retire at the end of his term in May 2023.

Tunney has wielded significant powers throughout his tenure under three Chicago mayors, serving as chairman of the City Council’s powerful Zoning Committee and championing LGBTQ institutions as the city’s first openly gay alderman. He also in early August teased a possible mayoral run, obliquely telling the Sun-Times, “... I am seriously considering running, and I’m also seriously considering not running.”

A former chair of the Illinois Restaurant Association, Tunney’s legacy in Chicago’s hospitality industry is controversial. While he was known for understanding the challenges facing restaurant owners in greater depth than many of his colleagues, Tunney and Anne Sather came under fire in December 2020 when a blogger posted photos showing patrons eating inside the restaurant in the midst of a statewide indoor dining shutdown due to COVID-19. Numerous restaurant owners who went to great lengths to abide by pandemic mandates were frustrated by the policy maker’s blatant violation. Tunney apologized and paid a $2,000 fine.

He also shaped the city’s notoriously stringent rules for food trucks — some of the most conservative in the nation. These regulations have stymied potential growth for Chicago’s food truck scene, which in cities like LA and New York has risen to the same level of popularity as permanent restaurants. Tunney’s announcement has already sparked a reaction among those who recall the fight over these rules. These include John Carruthers, communications manager for Revolution Brewing and founder of Crust Fund Pizza, who on Tuesday tweeted, “Can we please finally de-stupid the food truck laws now that Tunney’s not going to be on the council?

Gov. J.B. Pritzker celebrates at Manny’s

Manny’s Deli celebrated its 80th birthday with a party on Tuesday, August 30 and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a proud Jew, visited Chicago’s oldest Jewish deli. The South Side icon also unveiled a new version of its pastrami sandwich called the 80. It differs from the traditional pastrami by using smoked brisket. Despite using the same cure, owner Dan Raskin says the sandwiches have different flavors; the original is made from beef navel, and cooked in an oven.

35 restaurants rally for a fundraiser

Chicago non-profit Kitchen Possible has rallied 35 restaurants to hold a monthlong fundraiser starting on Thursday, September 1. Each restaurant will serve an item with proceeds going to the group which teaches children cooking skills to help develop confidence and a self of control which can translate to everyday life. Kitchen Possible began in 2017 and serves kids in Pilsen, Engelwood, and East Garfield Park, according to a news release. See the full list of restaurants below.