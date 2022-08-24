Jewish Deli Legend Manny’s Marks 80 Years With New Smoked Pastrami Sandwich

Manny’s, the legendary Ashkenazi Jewish deli known for sating the hunger of generations of Chicagoans, will mark its 80th anniversary in late August with the launch of a brand new menu item: The 80, a sandwich that will for the first time in Manny’s history, feature smoked pastrami.

Manny’s has long garnered adoration for its thin, hand-cut, cured and brined pastrami, but third-generation owner Dan Raskin says he’s always enjoyed the smokiness of Montreal and Texas barbecue. During the pandemic, deli staff got to experiment with smoked meats, sparking inspiration for Raskin that ultimately lead to the invention of the 80. The team will offer the sandwich for half-price during an all-day celebration during business hours on Tuesday, August 30.

While the deli has held anniversary celebrations in the past, this year’s event is especially sweet, says Raskin. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and dramatic inflation, Manny’s has faced enormous challenges alongside the rest of Chicago’s hospitality industry. Raskin wants to show appreciation for Manny’s many fans with a ticket-free event where everyone feels welcome. “Honestly, with the last few years, we needed a lot of love from our customers to make sure we made it through,” says Raskin. “We’re excited to be able to celebrate with everybody.”

Goose Island’s block party will come roaring back this fall

Goose Island Beer Co. will bring back its annual 312 Block Party in September with live music and tons of suds at its Fulton Street Brewery, according to a rep. The 21-plus only event, set for Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, doesn’t require tickets but attendees can make a suggested $10 charitable donation at the door. Goose beers including Neon Beer Hug, Big Blazer Dank IPA, and a rotating selection of Bourbon County Stout will be on sale for $5 each.

An Irish pub favorite on Sunday will bid farewell to Lincoln Square

Essential Irish bar the Grafton Pub and Grill will permanently close on Sunday after almost two decades of service in Lincoln Square, ownership announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. A neighborhood go-to among locals for its extensive whiskey collection, cozy fireplace, and mellow atmosphere, the pub also earned nods for a top-notch burger. “We count ourselves lucky to have been a staple in Lincoln Square for nearly 20 years,” ownership writes. “The bar has been at the center of our family for so long and we will miss it dearly.”