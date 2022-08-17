Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza

Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.

Known for its South Side-style pizza, Home Run Inn is based in southwest suburban Woodridge and operates nine Chicago area restaurants. The pizzas are sold nationally and the company has not yet responded to a request for more information about the recall, but the government says there have been no confirmed reports of harm to customers who consumed the pizzas in question. Still, those who have these pies in the freezer should toss or return them, and grocery store are instructed to dispose of any recalled products. The recalled pizzas are labeled “Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza” with a best-by date of December 3.

Chicago’s biggest restaurant group partners with DoorDash on new ordering platform

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, known to many as Chicago’s largest restaurant group, has signed on to a new partnership with third-party delivery giant DoorDash to introduce the app company’s new online ordering platform to diners, according to a rep. Dubbed Storefront, the platform is designed to allow restaurants to create their own ordering system for patrons to place takeout and delivery orders. Diners can also accrue “loyalty points” and redeem them when placing orders online. However one may feel about DoorDash, currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the city of Chicago over allegations that it used “deceptive practices to prey on its affiliated restaurants,” the partnership with LEYE is likely a bellwether for future entanglements between the tech and hospitality industries. LEYE also forged a strong tie with DoorDash rival Grubhub before the pandemic in March 2020, so it appears the company is open to a variety of business arrangements.

Lake Point Tower’s restaurant may return under new ownership

The rooftop space once belonging Cité the upscale restaurant inside the Lake Point Tower, the imposing black residential building east of Navy Pier with gorgeous views of Lake Michigan, could soon see a new tenant, pending a bankruptcy judge’s approval. Cité closed in July 2020 and, as Crain’s reports, has been mired in bankruptcy proceedings. Filings now show that Al Lotfi, the owner of a chain of suburban Mexican restaurants, is close to buying the 70th floor space and its equipment for $4.15 million. Lotfi owns Casa Margarita, a Mexican spot with location in Lake Point Tower and others in La Grange, Orland Park, Bolingbrook, Hinsdale, and Downers Grove.

Book a babysitter for Boefhaus’ new adults-only brunch

While Ukrainian Village steakhouse Boefhaus has yet to bring back its wonderful weekday lunch, there is a big announcement. They’ve started Sunday brunch service, and not just any normal brunch service, one for adults only. This one’s for customers with raging headaches after a long Saturday night, the ones who don’t want to hear crying babies — or for folks sick of strollers and in dire need of adult conversation (parents are included in this cohort). Boefhaus is offering a brunch for customers 18 and older (the restaurant’s website claims the age restriction is consistent with Boefhaus’ ambience). They’re not taking reservations, so go walk in and enjoy some red meat and a divine glass of wine.

The beer still will taste the same

Nostalgic flavors have powered Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout, and now — for what the brewery is calling its 30th anniversary — the beer makers are releasing bottles in old-school packaging. In 2015, Goose shifted to 16.9-ounce bottles with new labels, seeling the beer sold individually. This year, Goose will sell some beer in original labels available in four packs of 12-ounce bottles, according to a news release. The limited edition four packs will be distributed nationally and available on Black Friday, according to a news release.